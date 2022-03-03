An Osprey catches a Rainbow Trout. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

I watched a video of an osprey hunting a fish just now. It was a magnificent and terrifying thing to behold the type of thing you’d say holy shit about if you saw it transpiring in real life. You’d say holy shit if you only saw it on a video too but with a little less oomf behind it.

Ospreys which can reach about five feet long in wingspan circle above bodies of water and their eyesight is such that they can spot a fish from up to like 100 feet in the air and when they do see one they hover and hover then begin what looks like a headfirst dive bomb but at the last second before impact they adjust their bodies so that they’re actually plunging in feet first to complete the strike and next thing the fish is absolutely fucked.

In this particular instance the osprey was successful it grabbed what looked like a pretty sizable fish some people said it was a shark but then other people said it was a dogfish and then other people still said a dogfish is actually a type of shark fucking dumbass why don’t you go kill yourself etc. You know how conversations go online.

So it has the fish now and this was a curious thing to me because I would have figured it would have flown off directly to its nest or a perch somewhere to begin eating it but instead it circled around and circled around over a beach where people were swimming and sunbathing oblivious to the drama overhead with the shark or whatever it was in its grasp which you would assume would be dead or close to it but then you see the shark wriggling around like it’s still alive and I got the idea and I know that I am anthropomorphizing things here that the bird was giving the fish something like a tour in its final gasping minutes of a world that it had never had cause to know existed. This fish that had never even seen land was perhaps beholding albeit briefly the entirety of the sky and I thought there could be worse ways to go all things considered. I thought of Jodie Foster struck dumb with awe thinking they should’ve sent a fish poet.

Everyone is talking about the war almost exclusively right now and that is certainly understandable. I wonder if it persists for weeks or months more if the TV news will lose interest at some point? Wars tend to stay in the news longer than other stories because the TV guys get to put on the little helmet and vest and they love that shit more than anything. Wars that we acknowledge are happening in the first place anyway.

People are also talking about nuclear war and so I broke out the old copy of On the Beach to poke through here and there this morning. It’s a novel written by Nevil Shute (and yes he’s British with that name if that’s what you’re wondering) in 1957 during the Cold War and it concerns an American submarine officer and a group of people he meets while stationed in Australia after nuclear war has broken out across the globe and they are waiting for the fallout to reach them. They get to live a little while longer than everybody else does.

Commander Dwight Towers befriends a woman named Moira Davidson who reacts to the knowledge of impending doom at first by drinking heavily and despairing which I can relate to because that is how I spend most of my time and it’s not even the end of the world yet. Towers tries to keep his shit together for the most part even though he knows his family back in the States are likely dead by now. At one point the two are discussing how the winds will eventually carry the radiation southward toward Australia. If they had blown more directly they would all be dead by now already he tells her early in the book.

“I wish we were,” she tells him. “It’s like waiting to be hung.”

“Maybe it is,” he says. “Or maybe it’s a period of grace.”

I suppose those are the two ways you can look at a normal life in general as well. We’re all born waiting to be hung and we can either despair over that fact or consider the interim a gift. Every day a last minute reprieve from the governor. I think we all know which one I’m going to personally do but you can do it differently it’s your life buddy.

“There was a little silence after he said that. ‘Why is it taking so long, Dwight?” she asked at last. ‘Why can’t the wind blow straight and get it over?’”

