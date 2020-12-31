Welcome to Hell World
Welcome to Hell World
Weekly dispatches from the pit of despair
A Substack newsletter by
Luke O'Neil
I have never spoken to let alone met my doctor
"Call your doctor"?
Luke O'Neil
The Best of Hell World 2020
And I felt this dark ink creeping through my veins and I felt my chest getting heavy
Luke O'Neil
Dec 31, 2020
With cold blood and stone hearts they continued shooting
It was like the end of days
Luke O'Neil
Dec 29, 2020
Trump is over if you want it
An all-star panel of guests remembers the funniest, goofiest, and most downright evil moments of the Trump administration
Luke O'Neil
Dec 25, 2020
The best and worst parts of an extremely cursed year
I’m still alive so there’s that
Luke O'Neil
Dec 21, 2020
8 stories about horses and airplanes and alligators
None of this is real
Luke O'Neil
Dec 19, 2020
We Must SUPPORT our Boys in Blue
Sometimes I worry that immersing myself in this content on a regular basis has made me a more ghoulish and unpleasant person to be around
Luke O'Neil
Dec 16, 2020
They grow hopeless from the misery of their present existence and give up
Because some have everything others nothing
Luke O'Neil
Dec 13, 2020
Welcome to Hell World
What is Welcome to Hell World?
Archive
