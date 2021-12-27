It’s not enough for a person being held on Rikers Island to simply testify to what goes on inside

(Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images).

A judge in New York City ordered a person released from Rikers Island for an Eighth Amendment violation last week, something that, to say the least, is exceedingly rare, and one hopes could have broader implications for the future of the horrific prison system. Not holding my breath there but one can dream. In her decision Judge April Newbauer described “squalid conditions, rampant violence among and to detainees, and a lack of essential services such as food and water,” as well as a situation in which more powerful inmates themselves were essentially in charge, and forced others to fight for their entertainment.

Read the entire decision here or the finding of facts describing the horrific conditions and forced fighting for entertainment down below.

Today Shane Ferro, a public defender in New York City, joins us to explain the decision and how difficult it can be to win a case like this in the face of widespread institutional indifference and cruelty to the incarcerated, whether they’ve been convicted of a crime or not, as was the case of the pseudonymous inmate in the complaint at hand.

Ferro previously wrote for Hell World about the early days of Covid inside the New York City courthouses.

Relatedly, you might also read this interview I did with Emma Goodman, a public defender with the the Legal Aid Society in New York, about safety conditions inside of prisons, or this interview with a public defender in Ohio about the pressures and satisfactions of defending people who a lot of times no one else in the world gives a fuck about.

The Case for Burning Rikers to the Ground

by Shane Ferro

Last week a state court judge in Manhattan released a man from Rikers Island as a result of a writ of habeas corpus, declaring that the conditions he was being held in violated the U.S. Constitution.

The picture that the decision paints of conditions in Rikers go beyond horrifying into nightmare territory: inmates being kept in “intake” without a bed for days at a time, days without food or water, with provisions being controlled by powerful inmates rather than corrections officers, no access to medical treatment (two ibuprofen, if anything, after being assaulted), absolutely no recreation time, and partially as a result of that, forced fights among inmates standing in for entertainment.

Unfortunately, the news here isn’t actually the deplorable conditions, but that a lawyer was able to get enough proof of it, and a single judge was brave enough to actually release a person because of said conditions. (My third-hand information here is that the lawyer, Eric Burse of New York County Defenders, worked tirelessly for months on this case, and it shows.)

Basically, this is an Eighth Amendment argument, and the judge is more or less saying (emphasis on the less) that conditions in Rikers right now violate the prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment. However, Federal Constitutional jurisprudence is a minefield, and what the decision actually says is the conditions this specific person was being held in—importantly, this decision applies to this particular individual, not those held at Rikers as a whole—violates the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. This person is not actually a convicted prisoner, he’s a “pretrial detainee” being held at Rikers on bail that he couldn’t afford, and, thus, is legally innocent and not a prisoner. In reality, of course, he’s a caged prisoner.

The Eighth Amendment doesn’t apply to pretrial detainees directly, but a similar standard does through the Fourteenth Amendment. Theoretically, the standard applied to convicted prisoners should be the floor for care of pretrial detainees, but good luck trying to argue conditions should actually be better than a regular prison.

All of this is to say that while it’s legally convoluted, what we’re talking about here is what is the minimum Constitutional standard for being held in jail pretrial.

The standard varies a little bit across the country, and this decision discusses the standard in the Second Circuit (NY, CT, VT). It’s “deliberate indifference,” which a court can only find if two different things exist: the conditions are objectively terrible, and the people in charge of running the jail have some subjective knowledge of what is going on. Various courts sort of quibble on exactly how much the jailers have to know, but importantly, the person bringing the writ (the person in jail, called the “petitioner”) has to prove both of these prongs. If you think about the way that power and surveillance works in jails, it becomes pretty hard for the person in jail, even through a lawyer, to collect enough evidence to actually prove that the jailers knew terrible stuff was happening and didn’t do anything about it.

It’s not enough in a writ like this for a person being held on Rikers Island to simply testify to what goes on inside. Honestly, nobody cares and nobody is going to believe them. It’s shocking, when you dig into the meat of this decision, how much work went into this case on the side of the petitioner versus how much was done by the Department of Corrections, who simply phoned it in while defending themselves and their running of Rikers.

This piece was sent out to paid subscribers today. Please throw a few bucks in the tin to help me pay for our great contributors and to make sure you get every piece in your inbox. Your support is very much appreciated.

As a reminder if you subscribe to a year of Hell World you’ll also get a free six months paid subscription to Foreign Exchanges by Derek Davidson and Forever Wars by Spencer Ackerman.