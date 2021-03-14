It’s a simple thing to do to be less horrible to human beings

Lot of interviews lately because I no longer have interiority. More on that below.

Other people still seem to have motivations however. Other people still seem to want things. Like Emma Goodman who I talked to today. She’s a public defender with the the Legal Aid Society in New York and she’s pissed off about how the courthouses in the city have refused to improve safety conditions throughout covid for people being detained in holding cells despite them making improvements to other parts of the buildings.

Last summer I spoke with her after her group had sued the city over habeas corpus violations when they were jamming as many protestors as possible into overcrowded cells without concern for their safety or constitutional rights.

What’s going on with the holding cells?

I’ve been dealing with this holding cell issue since last summer really when experts started talking about the need to change air filtration systems in different buildings. We started raising concerns with the city back in March of last year, about how dangerous the holding cells were, especially in light of this new pandemic at the time. How they needed to make sure people were following the right protocols, and wearing masks, and all that stuff. Over the course of the last year as we’ve gotten more aware about what needs to happen to keep people safe, we’ve been pestering them pretty constantly to do pretty minor upgrades to detention facilities. What they’ve actually done, and what makes me especially angry, is that they updated everything in the public parts of the courthouse. And they just didn’t do these other areas, which, in the grand scheme of things, are a very small part of the space.

Is this just in the city or throughout the state?

As far as I know it’s just in the city. The Department of Citywide Administrative Services is the agency we’re currently in the biggest fight with. They’re basically the landlord for the courthouses. Then there’s the court administration, and the NYPD and Department of Corrections, who are responsible for physically watching people in custody. All the agencies are just saying that’s not my job. Logically speaking, say if the air conditioning isn’t working, the landlord has to fix it. They’re saying it’s not their job to fix the detention areas because of safety concerns. But it’s not like they’re full of people all the time. It just doesn’t make sense. They fix other things in those areas.

These are people being held just after they’ve been arrested?

There are two reasons why people would be in those cells. They’ve been arrested and are waiting to get arraigned, and they haven’t been charged yet. That’s most of them. Then there are people that are being brought to court when their bail was set and they have a court appearance. In those cases they still haven’t been convicted. One of the big issues is that the numbers at Rikers and in upstate prisons, which is where they go when they leave Rikers, keep going up. You have to think if they were safer in the places they are initially held in — and all of them are initially held in these spaces —then maybe the covid numbers would be lower. Where do you think they’re all getting it? It’s coming from somewhere.

How many people and how big are these cells?

They’re all a little different. There are a few hundred throughout the city. The ones I’m most familiar with are at the Manhattan courthouses. The biggest ones, if you were social distancing, could maybe hold four people. More likely two. They’re pretty small. They’re these nasty, dirty, miserable looking cells, even before covid. During the protests this summer they were putting as many people as they’ve ever put in those cells. Fifteen people crammed in without masks.

That’s when we spoke last time. You guys had a victory there?

We filed a habeas corpus writ and they let everybody out basically. Since then they’ve been trying to keep the numbers down, and the courthouse cells for the most part haven’t been quite as cramped. But that doesn’t necessarily make people safe. You need to update the filtration systems, monitor them, and do regular cleaning. The cops need to actually wear their masks. All of these things that we now know are pretty easy to do, but have to be done consistently. So the numbers being down is great, but it’s not enough. We’ve also seen the numbers of arrests going back up in New York. For like stupid stuff.

Is there some sort of punitive malice going on here, or is just a typical not my job not my problem attitude for the people in charge of these cells? Is it actually fuck those people they have it coming, or is a little bit less shitty than that?

It seems intentional to me at this point. I don’t know if they’re actively saying fuck those people. But they’re definitely saying nobody is going to give me a hard time if I don’t care about those people. If I fix the public areas of the courthouses and someone has to show up for jury duty it looks like they’re following all the protocols, wow, what an amazing job. That’s all they care about. People don’t care what’s happening behind the scenes.

Of course not. Pretty good metaphor for the whole system in general.

Right? And it’s been a year. They could have done this easily. And now nobody knows and nobody cares. Just do it. It’s so simple. It’s a simple thing to do to be less horrible to human beings. But they just don’t do it.

What have you heard from your clients?

They’re scared. Being in custody, especially pre-arraignment when you don’t even know what’s going on, is very scary and horrible, putting aside covid. It’s very often the worst time in someone’s life. So to add on the fear of dying, literally, to that… And to be looking around at the people who are supposed to be keeping you safe who have no regard for your life or safety, I just can’t imagine. We have people calling from Rikers saying things like I can't be here. I need to get out of here. I’ll take anything. Just get me out of here. I don’t want to die. Because people are dying. It was already horrible to be in custody before covid, and people were already likely to take pleas if it meant getting out, even if they didn’t do it. Imagine how likely you would be to take a plea if you thought you were going to get out and you wouldn’t die.

People are just taking whatever they can to get out. It was a consistent part of our practice before, saying, no, no you should fight the case, but I can’t guarantee you’re going to be released. Now what are people going to do? You’re not going to make people sit in custody especially now. It’s one thing to assert your innocence. It’s another to be afraid of being sent off to Rikers [to potentially die of Covid].

So people will take a plea that will result in doing time somewhere else considered more safe, or they’ll take a plea and get a non-custodial punishment?

The latter. A lot of the time in arraignments the DA’s office will write up a bunch of charges that are over-charges and say you’re looking at doing tons of time. But if you take this I’ll give you five days community service or whatever. And you’ll get out today. 99% of the time someone will take it.

And of course if they take that offer, and now that they’ve plead guilty to something, if they get arrested again later on that previous plea is going to fuck them up even further.

It’s a snowball effect. My main area of work is expungement. The snowball effect of having a criminal record is something that I spend a lot of time talking about. The laws right now in New York for getting your record sealed or expunged, which are pretty new, allow you to have a maximum of two convictions total in your lifetime. It is extremely likely once you’ve gotten one you’re gonna get five. The cops will keep arresting you for stupid stuff, like jumping the turnstile in the subway, or very minor misdemeanors. But once you have one, people are like, well, you already have one, just take this offer and get out. And people just keep doing that. There’s a record sealing law in New York right now, which means you can apply to the court, it’s a really arduous process, to seal your record. Basically making it invisible for most purposes.

Like for employment and stuff?

Yeah the whole purpose is because you’re barred from employment, housing, and higher education for having a criminal record. Even for something minor. And it’s permanent. If the record isn’t sealed or expunged it never goes away. A third of the people in this country have a criminal record, and the vast majority of them are people of color. So they’re just excluded from normal life forever because of those records.

That’s weird because I’m regularly told systemic racism doesn’t exist.

Yeah it seems like it still exists to me! In the context of that work I’m doing it’s unbelievable. I represent people trying to get their records sealed, and it’s not just who has access to be able to pay a lawyer, but sometimes I meet people that are eligible who are white, and even though they have a criminal record they’re doing just fine. They have a job. They’re actually not eligible to be represented by me because they make too much money to fall under the income requirements. And it’s just wild because they will be much more serious convictions. I hear stories over and over again of white people going into interviews, and the employer doing the background checks says, oh, you don’t look like a criminal. You seem like a nice guy. And then they get the job. Most of my clients don’t even get to the point where they get the interview. They get kicked out on paper. They see their name and their record and that’s it.

Jesus. Uh you also told me you had some non-depressing stuff that you’re working on?

The non-depressing stuff is actually related to expungement. I’m working on this bill with a coalition of people to push for a clean slate, which is automatic expungement, meaning you don’t have to apply for it. For all convictions in New York. It’s a pretty exciting bill.

Is there any hope of it passing?

If something like it is going to pass I think this could be the year something like that would happen. There has been a recognition of systemic racism actually being a problem in a way that I think society hadn’t been willing to talk about until last year. So there is a push from voters for the people they’ve elected to actually do something. Expunging people’s records is clearly a racial justice issue just because of who has records and who records are used against. It’s also an economic issue because people who have criminal records often can’t get jobs, and if they do they don’t make as much money. A lot of people are out of work right now. People are going to be looking for work, and we need them to be able to find it when things open back up. There’s a study that came out, I think it was from the Brennan Justice Center, that said people with a criminal record end up making $484,000 less in their lifetime than people without a record.

Even if it’s some bullshit thing?

Yes. And people who get their records sealed, another study said, a year later are making on average $22,000 more a year.

What, if anything, can people in New York who are concerned about these two things, the safety of the cells, and the clean record issue, do?

The safety of the cells I would encourage them to reach out to their elected officials and ask them what they’re doing to fix it. If we put more public pressure on the city then maybe they’ll do what they should’ve done nine months or a year ago. Us writing letters and calling them out about it is not getting them to act. As much as I’d like to go into the courthouses and fix the filtration systems myself, first of all I have no idea how to do that, and secondly they won’t let me.

The expungement stuff, there’s a website, Clean Slate New York. People can sign up. We have monthly meetings starting in a couple weeks with coalition members from all over the state to come together and talk about the issue.

Has the behavior of the police in New York reverted back to what it was before it seemed like things might change over the summer? Has anything good come out of the protests that you’ve seen?

I would say so far no, not really. But there are a couple of things that have happened. Several lawsuits have been filed, and the courts are taking them seriously. Lawsuits against the NYPD for how they acted during the height of the protests. So those lawsuits may actually be allowed to continue. I think the general awareness of what they were doing and how horrible they were probably has contributed to those being able to move forward. That is potentially a big deal down the road. The other thing that happened is we repealed the law 50A, the police secrecy law, which is a huge deal. The police have been fighting the release of their disciplinary records, and they’ve basically lost at this point. So the disciplinary reports on police are now publicly available information. People can look up a cop and see how many complaints there have been against them, how many times they’ve been sued, which was all secret and very hard to get until recently. I wouldn’t say it’s changed their behavior yet, but maybe now that we’re able to see what they’ve been doing.

Haven’t there been some promising movements on qualified immunity nationally lately?

A lot of people are trying to do work to get rid of qualified immunity. I do think that some things will change legally. The 50A repeal was a big deal. The question is whether or not it changes how the cops act, because what they were doing before was illegal. So getting rid of qualified immunity would be huge because it would make it easier for us to actually sue them. That’s an exciting potential development.

Alright before I let you go, do you think Cuomo is fucked?

It seems like he is. My favorite thing he said yesterday was when he said he was not part of the political class. It was one of the funniest things I’ve ever heard.

Right. The son of a former governor…

With a bridge named after his dad. Just incredible. I think he’s probably screwed from the rumblings I’ve been hearing in Albany. But it’s amazing to me that he wasn’t screwed already. He was sending covid infected people to nursing homes, and that’s not what will have taken him down.

Obviously the way he’s treated women working for him and stuff seems terrible, but it is a little strange that the other stuff wasn’t the breaking point.

Of course. The other stuff was bad but it shouldn’t have come to that point where people still thought he was a good guy. People in other parts of the country until recently were like wow you’re so lucky you have governor Cuomo, he’s such a great leader.

From time to time in the past I would become self conscious if I did too many solipsistic pieces in a row in here but now I’m having the opposite problem. I’m a cypher who walks from this room to that room without knowing why. I’m a background extra that no one bothered scripting motivation for because it doesn’t impact the plot. I’m no longer capable of broadcasting interiority and I’ve been discouraged from continuing my acting studies by a stern but trusted teacher because of it. It stung at the time but he was right. People have said this year should have taught us a lot about ourselves but having accumulated almost no new experiences in that time frame is not exactly a boon for writing even of the self-reflective kind. In order to be conscious of your own identity in the first place you need to bounce it off other people and the world itself to establish the contrast and to map the boundaries. You need to see something new outside of yourself that reminds you of something inside of yourself or of something that has happened to you in the past and sitting in your house offers very few memory triggers aside from previous times you’ve sat in your house and there are honestly only so many ways to talk about that and make it interesting believe me I’ve tried. Every character should want something even if it’s only a glass of water Kurt Vonnegut said but he didn’t talk about what happens if a glass of water is the only thing they ever want. I’ve devolved to my basic impulses and now do and think about nothing but sleeping and eating and drinking and shitting and pissing and occasionally fucking. I’m a dog basically and not the kind that walks by a mirror and recognizes itself and you take a cute video of its confusing epiphany but the kind that walks by the mirror obliviously without even realizing it’s there on the way to go lay down in a different spot. I’m an infant on its chubby back with its brutish little eyes slumped open for no reason noticing nothing. I believe the toy has ceased to exist when you hide it from me.

Other than that everything is fine.

What was that you just said?

That didn't make any sense to me

It's not the way I see it, man

I'm almost tired of listening to you

Why do you tie me up with words?

The way your eye shifts makes me wanna go

Black-jawed living room couch professor

When will you be through with me? I'd like to know

Everywhere I go I feel it

But I won't talk, I won't get stuck with you

Everyone's so lonely I dig it

But I'm afraid I can't share this with you

So don't make me your captive

I don't feel like talking your shit

I nod my broken head

I'm not too amused with humans