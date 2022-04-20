Welcome to Hell World

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I've moved to welcometohellworld.com
I am leaving Substack and using a new service called Ghost now.
Apr 20, 2022
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Luke O'Neil
69
3
3
You can’t carry a thousand deaths around with you
Some nights we literally just held up iPads while patients were dying
Apr 18, 2022
•
Luke O'Neil
18
7
These people have stolen everything
Ruination Day
Apr 14, 2022
•
Luke O'Neil
18
1
Corporate Rock Sucks
The Rise and Fall of SST Records
Apr 12, 2022
•
Luke O'Neil
24
2
2
A lot of people had the rug pulled out from under them
3.4 million children fell into poverty during that period
Apr 8, 2022
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Luke O'Neil
10
5
Everything happens for a reason
We had a lot of fun didn’t we?
Apr 5, 2022
•
Luke O'Neil
9
7
1
The cops and local news won’t stop lying about fentanyl
Cops lie
Apr 1, 2022
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Luke O'Neil
21
5
March 2022
It actually feels like I don't have 100% control of myself
I don't think I would be here if not for the last two years.
Mar 27, 2022
•
Luke O'Neil
25
The death squad will be made up of volunteers
No one gets to shoot a blank conscience round
Mar 25, 2022
•
Luke O'Neil
20
You’d have to hope they don’t have too much self-awareness though
The implications of that and so forth
Mar 21, 2022
•
Luke O'Neil
12
8
What we got wrong about how things were going to go
What we’ve forgotten now about how things felt at the time
Mar 15, 2022
•
Luke O'Neil
7
6
It speaks to the prevalence of the violence they face
It is simultaneous mourning and jubilee
Mar 12, 2022
•
Luke O'Neil
9
2
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