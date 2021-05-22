We finally started bringing our concerns to them saying we feel overworked

On Friday afternoon the entire staff of the Bull Moose store in Salem, New Hampshire received an email that they were being terminated immediately. The surprise firing of the store’s roughly twenty employees came after those working the night before had been sent home early following a series of one on one meetings with management. In those meetings and elsewhere staff had expressed concerns over an abrupt decision by the popular Maine and New Hampshire music chain (whose CFO Chris Brown is one of the creators of Record Store Day) to stop requiring mask usage for customers. They also brought up issues with other working conditions including instances of abuse from customers, understaffing, and more.

Four of the fired employees I spoke to believe that it’s possible the shuttering of the store was an attempt to nip any steps taken toward organization in the bud before they went too far.

“We’ve talked about unionizing, but never gone through with it because of the fear of everyone getting canned,” Kam Moore, who’s worked there for two years, told me. “Recently we were planning on going on strike for the new mask mandate if they didn’t repeal it. Also to talk about our unfair wages, the customers, and how management have brushed all our concerns aside for years.”

Among some of the abuse employees have gotten from customers, which only got worse during Covid, was Moore being threatened by one brandishing a gun. The customer had become irate when asked to wear a mask. Moore was given an extra $40 in his paycheck to make up for the experience he said.

While they can’t say for sure management was aware of their intentions for a brief work stoppage on Monday, the timing is curious.

“It was maybe an hour after we started talking about walking out that everything happened on Thursday night,” Callie Gonsalves said.

Not everyone was on board with the idea as of yet. Some were concerned about what it could mean for their livelihoods, said Andrew Bove, who’s worked there since November of last year.

“Regardless of opinion, people who were there that day and were not vocal whatsoever were fired. People who were not there that day were fired. People who had not been into work that week and didn’t know that the policy was changing let alone have an opinion on it were fired,” he said.

“That doesn’t matter now because they wiped out the whole fucking store.”

“I think one of the managers may have overheard or got wind of it,” Zachary Willwerth, another employee of two years told me. “From what I've gathered from the company this has been an issue in the past. When talks start to happen, even if it’s not about a union, but a collective body of people, by us for us, I think that they get really scared of that.”

“We understand the CDC has said it’s safe,” he added about their trepidation over loosening mask requirements, “but the staff isn’t fully vaccinated yet. And we have a history of customers lying to us, presenting fake literature saying they were exempt.”

“It’s already felt a little unsafe as it is with the masks because everybody wants to fight about it if they’re wearing the mask under their nose. It’s just exhausting,” Bove said.

“We’re the ones who have to deal with it. Corporate decided they didn’t want to deal with that backlash, not that they were anyway, so they said ok, you can still wear a mask, but customers do not have to. They said if customers are vaccinated they don’t have to, but we’re not allowed to ask for vaccine cards to verify that, meaning it’s effectively a non-rule.”

“I’m vaccinated. A lot of people are. But a lot of people are not,” Bove went on. “A lot of people aren’t completely vaccinated, or have immunocompromised relatives, or are themselves immunocompromised. There are customers that do have genuine exceptions for masks, disabled people or neurodivergent people that do have a valid reason not to wear one in our stores. But suddenly now there will be regular anti-masker, unvaccinated chuckleheads walking around the store putting all of those people in danger.”

It’s not just the mask issue that has workers there feeling overwhelmed and under a lot of pressure.

“The past few weeks with management we’ve been kind of feeling under their thumb. They keep squeezing at us. They kept trying to micromanage every little thing,” Moore said. “We finally started bringing our concerns to them, saying we feel overworked. We have no manager, seven people have quit and we are so stretched thin, our hours are all over the place, and no one is listening to what we are saying in terms of treatment from customers. I talked to them on Thursday. I sat for an hour and a half meeting. I said this is how we’re all feeling. You guys came in and implemented policies without talking to anyone, especially concerning racism, sexism, and homophobia toward employees.”

Because of all of that three employees were preparing to quit, Bove said.

“And we were already understaffed. Now we’re completely not staffed because we all got fired.”

Payment varies store by store, but in Salem it’s around $12 an hour. Bove said he was given a raise of 25 cents an hour from the $12 he got when he started. He also contracted Covid back in December, although he doesn’t think he got it at work. The store had closed down for a couple weeks at the time, he said, because too many other staffers had gotten sick.

“All we wanted was to be compensated for the work we were doing or for them to hire more people,” he said. “Meanwhile they were sending all these ‘Thank you for being on the frontline!’ emails. ‘We appreciate your hard work!’ I’m sure you fucking do. We were getting fed up so we expressed we were concerned about basic safety. It was going to become a rapidly overwhelming and dangerous environment.”

Getting the store to implement a mask policy at the beginning of the pandemic was difficult too, Willwerth said. It wasn’t until months in, when bigger stores like Target started requiring them that Bull Mouse followed suit.

Throughout it all the abuse from customers continued, he said.

“We had people screaming obscenities in our face. We weren’t paid all that much. $11-12 hour, that’s not very livable at all. What was interesting was before the pandemic the company felt like a really good place to work. There’s a lot of longevity. Covid seemed to expose something that a lot of people didn’t really know was there.”

The outward-facing persona of the company (who I’ve reached out to for comment) is one of an inclusive workplace with a quirky hip culture. Items designed by employees like pride flag enamel pins and stickers are sold.

“They have signs up like ‘this is an inclusive workplace.’ Tell us your pronouns. They have a sweater with the Bull Moose logo and a pride flag and the BLM stripes added,” Bove said. “Then they fire queer people of color who are living paycheck to paycheck in their store.”

The workers also said they don’t feel like sufficient efforts to ensure the safety of employees have been taken.

“The customers are viscous,” Willwerth said. “You wouldn’t understand the amount of sexual harassment of my co-workers that goes on.”

“There have been multiple occasions where multiple people quit because of sexual harassment at the store,” Moore said.

“Customers touching them, saying lewd comments about their bodies. We have employees who just turned 18. Then they get harassed by these older creepy men. We’ve had customers scream and yell at us. Multiple times I’ve had to tell customers to put on masks and they refuse so I have to kick them out. I’ve had to ban people for racist comments said to employees of color, especially AAPI employees in the past year. Management just kind of did nothing. And we only had so much power. We couldn’t ban every customer we didn’t like.”

“I’ve been sexually harassed there a few times,” Gonsalves said. The worst incident was a customer who followed her around and touched her body and hair. She doesn’t believe her concerns were taken seriously.

“Whenever he came in after that, which was basically daily, I had to go into the backroom to hide.”

Whatever happens next the twenty odd employees are out of work in the short term and left to scramble.

“I just graduated college an hour ago, Gonsalves said. “So now I have loans and stuff coming in. I don’t have a job lined up because I thought I was secure for the summer so that’s kind of screwing me over.”

Most of them are planning on trying to get unemployment, Bove said. All hope this incident will awaken something in the employees in the rest of the stores, which could lead to improved working conditions.

“Truthfully, when all of us can get together and communicate is when they are going to have to change things,” Willwerth said.