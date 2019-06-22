You can’t be sanitary or safe as a human being if you can’t sleep
A normal kindly family man who just comes in to work every day and has a job to do
Everything is so bad all the time but one thing I like to think about is ol’ Donnie Deals going ah wait I don't feel so good and then he grabs onto the tablecloth at the roast beef carving station and the little dome they have for the roast beef clangs down onto the floor but it doesn’t make a sound because the dining room is wall to wall carpeted and h…