Which will naturally broaden the means by which they can violate protesters’ civil rights

This week marks the anniversary of the shootings in El Paso and Dayton which came one right after the other on a horrific weekend last summer. This piece in the Guardian looking back on the day in El Paso in particular is worth reading. I also went back and read this Hell World from that weekend to see if anything much had change which it hasn’t at least not in terms of the gun debate. Everything else has changed of course. This part from an interview I did with Patrick Blanchfield author of the book Gunpower (out later this year from Verso) stood out to me.

The pattern is all so familiar. I sort of refrained from saying too much from this time around. I’ve got my things I say every time and it doesn’t do anything. It feels like I’m performing this grief for nothing. Not to center my own experience here. But I understand that nihilistic bleak thing. I try not to think nothing will ever get better but I do feel it. We’re taught to feel it. I struggle with depression majorly because of this shit. But this is a cultivated response we’re getting. We got exhausted by it. We’re doing it to our kids too. I get texts from teachers like, I led my class into the bathrooms they’re all standing on toilets so that if someone were to come un with a gun… We’re teaching our kids to also hop skip and jump through this shit. We’re teaching them to expect that catching a bullet is as much a part of the natural order as a fire drill or tornado. That’s a way to depoliticize. That’s a way for people to make money, and abrogate any responsibility for political action. That’s why the thing that’s going on now with this shooting is really bothering me. People are so exhausted they’re like well somebody has got to do something about this. Why don’t we treat it like terrorism? Talk about how fucking exhausted we must be. First of all what the fuck does that mean? Do we occupy gun shops and get blown up all the time? It’s madness. What people want are the right authorities to take care of it, to double down on police. That idea of treating it as part of the War on Terror is interesting because, not because they’re not terrorists, but because of the potential for overusing that framework. There are so many examples of that. Yes this is clearly terrorism, but also I would argue that state terrorism is here. If you’re a black guy going to school you’re going to be stopped by police and forced to undress on a sidewalk while people look at you looking for guns. That is racial terror that happens on a daily basis. The fact that we can only call one thing terror and not the other suggests something. You can go back to the 1960s, but I’m being very literal, the phrase gun control doesn’t show up until the 1960s because of the Black Panthers. So what do mean by terror? The Trump shit today where he was talking about terror and hate, if you look at his tweets, and you search for the word hate, who does he actually attach hate to? Ilhan Omar, Elijah Cummings, Colin Kaepernick. Hate and terror is always racialized. And again it’s always about doubling down. The Democrats do the terror thing pretty frequently. They did it after the Pulse shooting. The No Fly List was bullshit. They were deliberately eliding the Terror Watch List, which I would argue is also bullshit, into the No Fly List. Like 400,000 people they were going to cut away their claim to civil liberties. I’m not saying guns are the be all and end all of civil liberties, but that’s the problem. These people are going to take every opportunity they can to expand the security state and the carceral apparatus. And they will shamelessly use gun violence for this. It’s really easy to see Democrat stepping on their dicks on this. Bungling their way into decreasing civil liberties… 100%. It would not surprise me at all if the El Paso Memorial Act is also going to have Nancy Pelosi sign a bill where CBP and ICE get a special SWAT team and the DHS is going to have a new division to deal with Antifa. Yeah they’re going to pass something to deal with domestic terrorism and they’re just going to fuck with Antifa. The whole point of talking about Antifa as a terrorist organization is to be able to get away with criminalizing white leftists. To make thinkable the use of technologies and systems of oppressions that are regularly employed for Muslims and black people, to leverage those same resources against white folks, or dissenting liberals.

Unsurprisingly that part about using any excuse possible — in this case regarding the uprisings against police violence — as a means to constrain the left and define their dangerousness up is proving true whether it’s through the deployment of federal agents into cities or the use of drone surveillance on protests or the compiling of dossiers on otherwise typical protestors in order to characterize them as terrorist supervillains. Just this week we saw Trump conflate protest with terrorism when defending the practice of law enforcement hiding their identity. “These terrorists, these Antifa people these people that are anarchists and agitators, when they see the name on a uniform of us, of a person, a policeman and law enforcement person they find out where that person lives and then they go and they scare the hell out of the person's family.”

Yesterday at a hearing in front of the Judiciary Committee Ted Cruz brought far right propagandist Andy Ngo in front of the Senate to further muddy the waters here.

“Unless we take action, what is happening in Portland today, will soon be happening in cities across the country,” he lied. “Antifa's goal is not only to abolish the criminal justice system it is to bring down the republic itself.”

“Rioters are not protesters and protesters are not rioters,” Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli also lied. “To confuse the two does a grave disservice to the critical place for peaceful protest in our country.”

Meanwhile as Ken Klippenstein at The Nation reports “Department of Homeland Security (DHS) intelligence officials are targeting activists it considers ‘antifa’ and attempting to tie them to a foreign power,” which will naturally broaden the means by which they can violate protesters’ civil rights and privacy and ratchet up any penalties in potential prosecution.

“They targeted Americans like they’re Al Qaeda” a former senior DHS intelligence officer with knowledge of the operations told The Nation. The officer, who served for years in the DHS’s Office of Intelligence & Analysis (I&A), compared the operations to the illegal surveillance of activists during the civil rights era. “They essentially were violating people’s rights like this was the ’60s…the type of shit the Church and Pike committee[s] had to address.” While the law generally prohibits intelligence agencies from spying on US residents, many of those protections do not apply if the individual is believed to be acting as an agent of a foreign power. “Designating someone as foreign-sponsored can make a huge legal and practical difference in the government’s ability to pursue them,” explained Steven Aftergood, who heads the Project on Government Secrecy at the Federation of American Scientists. “It’s a crucial distinction. Once someone (or some group) is identified as an agent of a foreign power, they are subject to warrantless search and surveillance in a way that would be illegal and unconstitutional for any other US person. The whole apparatus of US intelligence can be brought to bear on someone who is considered an agent of a foreign power.”

Ted Cruz who chaired the hearing explained his thoughts on the protests to Fox News earlier this week. “We’re seeing our country torn apart,” he lied. “Violent anarchists and Marxists are exploiting protests to transform them into riots and direct assaults on the lives and safety of their fellow Americans.”

“These violent riots are not spontaneous, nor are they mere coincidences. Instead, the evidence suggests they are organized terror attacks designed to instill fear and tear down the fundamental institutions of government. This hearing is designed to understand who is driving the violence, who is driving the assaults, who is driving the murders, and what their objective is,” Cruz lied.

None of that is true obviously but it’s important that they think it is because they’re going to do whatever they can to expand the definition of lawless anarchy to anyone they see fit.

All of which reminds me again of how the center and cable news in particular helped set the narrative for this reaction from the early days of the uprisings. Not that the right wouldn’t have always and isn’t always trying this shit anyway but it probably doesn’t help to have the centrist media serving a sort of consensus up to them on a platter. As I wrote in here at the beginning of June:

Picking out various groups amidst the protests who are really responsible for the destruction and don’t have their official protest papers in order is a way — especially for comfortable white libs — to disprove of the protest in more socially respectable terms. None of them would dare speak up against people of color protesting for their lives but they also really really don’t like the idea of people pushing back against the state and forcing change — they would prefer that you vote the police baton off of your skull — so they take that instinctual discomfort they are feeling and place it upon a more socially acceptable group to despise which is as it always is the left.

Relatedly here’s a new piece from Slate about one of my particular hobby horses around here which is how police lie. Police lie constantly and habitually and without remorse.

The police reaction to George Floyd’s murder, as well as the resulting nationwide protests, introduced many Americans to the fact that law enforcement officers lie. After officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd, the Minneapolis Police Department issued a statement falsely claiming that Floyd “physically resisted officers” and excluding the fact that Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. When Buffalo police officers violently shoved a peaceful 75-year-old man, their department falsely asserted that the victim “tripped and fell” during “a skirmish involving protesters.” This tendency to lie pervades all police work, not just high-profile violence, and it has the power to ruin lives. Law enforcement officers lie so frequently—in affidavits, on post-incident paperwork, on the witness stand—that officers have coined a word for it: testilying. Judges and juries generally trust police officers, especially in the absence of footage disproving their testimony. As courts reopen and convene juries, many of the same officers now confronting protesters in the street will get back on the stand. Defense attorneys around the country believe the practice is ubiquitous; while that belief might seem self-serving, it is borne out by footage captured on smartphones and surveillance cameras. Yet those best positioned to crack down on testilying, police chiefs and prosecutors, have done little or nothing to stop it in most of the country. Prosecutors rely on officer testimony, true or not, to secure convictions, and merely acknowledging the problem would require the government to admit that there is almost never real punishment for police perjury.

Jesus Christ this is a grim video man.

We’re all fucked. These poor kids.

“Teachers returned to a Georgia school district last week. 260 employees have already gone home to quarantine,” this headline from the Washington Post reads. I’m thinking about my nieces and nephews in Georgia and everyone’s nieces and nephews in Georgia and everywhere for that matter.

Not that we’re doing much better currently in Massachusetts one of the states that has supposedly handled this all very well.

