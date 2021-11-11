When a room slowly starts to fill with water

This piece appears in my book Lockdown in Hell World. If you like what you read please subscribe to this newsletter for free or for money thank you.

If you take a left out of my new house onto the street that looks like they airdropped a cramped Cape Cod neighborhood into the middle of Central Massachusetts then crossed the road where the cars fly by so fast due to a pandemic means traffic accidents can’t happen anymore I guess and head down toward the old wool mill that looms over the town no pun intended and run by the rushing Assabet which I think means “the place where the river turns back” in Algonquian where the swarming little black bugs plague me and get stuck in my beard and keep going toward the town center where the lonely delivery drivers in masks lurk in the quiet doorways of the handful of struggling restaurants still open the Indian one smells so good from like three blocks away and end up on the bike trail that stretches for about ten miles through five different old mill towns around here and which I gather commuters used to bike on to get to the train to Boston back when people still commuted you’ll come to a house I pass by every day on my run with a giant TRUMP MAGA FUCK YOUR FEELINGS flag in that disgusting color blue like if you mixed tequila with Gatorade and puked it out hung for everyone who passes by to see and every time you encounter it you’ll think anew all over again ah what the fuck and you will feel unwelcome in the place you live now which is the point of any such Trump sign it’s to make certain people feel unwelcome and uneasy it’s like if you stumbled upon the headless corpse of a brigand hung outside the castle walls you’d think we gotta get out of here man this place seems like bad news they don’t treat people right here.

“I’m not one for saying a city is ‘dead,’ I mean most of our cities existed during the 1918 flu and rebounded,” a friend just tweeted. “But Boston, like most cities, is going to be totally different when we re-emerge, and for the first time in 22 years, I’m considering if I want to emerge somewhere else.”

It’s September and the list of beloved longstanding bars and restaurants closing down for good in Boston and Cambridge keeps growing.

But by the time I’d arrived twenty years ago I thought it was already over. That was the sense I had anyway. That the Boston I now inhabited was some imperfect and diminished version of what had come before. Shuttered clubs and bars and diners where matters of significant local folklore had transpired and defined life for the previous generation were lost to time they said.

This likely happened in whatever city you came of age in as well it’s the same story anywhere. Everything was always some degree better before in a time you no longer have access to. This is a lie in many ways and a story people tell themselves to mythologize their own youth but it can also be true. Things can and do very often get worse.

They can also get better though and so you nonetheless find your own places and make of them what you can and conspire in the erection of new monuments to joy and then twenty years on as the marriage of progress and entropy has its sour way with your life this time you pass on this sense of disappointment to your younger friends who listen but only so much. You know things but you don’t know everything. You know what happened but you don’t necessarily know what is happening.

A neighborhood’s soul is lost then rebuilt then lost again and it goes on and on but there is I think a potential end point where the predictions of a neighborhood’s demise can finally be fulfilled and maybe that’s here for Boston and for similar cities. Places with an abundance of soul can drag out the process for a long time but there are only so many blows they can take. My beloved Harvard Square has continued to be a cultural destination for all these years of loss simply because there was so much to lose in the first place. Now every other storefront is a bank branch.

When a room slowly starts to fill with water you can continue to float upward and breathe until the very end when you’re left scraping at the last pocket of oxygen. Things used to be better in this sunken room you think and then you go under.

It’s April and it’s raining like it’s a funeral for a superhero and Michelle is hiding in the car in the driveway of our new place because she’s afraid to go near the movers only one of whom is wearing a mask. I’m not supposed to be helping them lift heavy things because of my back and also the virus of course but masculinity is a powerful drug man and so I do and of course I hurt myself in the process. On the load out of the old place we opened up the big front windows that always let in a biting draft in the winter and hurled everything we weren’t holding onto into the yard and it smashed and splintered and piled into a temporary junkyard of our years of accumulated memories.

I own a tree now. One single tree in a tiny backyard. I’m not thinking about the house in terms of it being mine because I don’t really own it I am simply borrowing it from a bank and in any case it does not feel like my home it’s some empty rooms to put my shit in. The tree is mine to do with as I please however and it’s majestic. It’s a royal maple Michelle just told me when I asked. The home is a village colonial she told me. I am not the kind of person who knows the names of trees or styles of homes. I guess they built the street we live on about 150 years ago as housing for workers at the mill which sits mostly empty and quiet now. This entire town is quiet although I’m honestly not sure if that’s its natural state or if it’s because of the pandemic. I have no before frame of reference to judge things by everything is just like this now.

