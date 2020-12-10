We still can’t even come to a consensus on if any of this is real or not
It’s always later. Deliverance will come. Just wait. It’s coming soon. Just wait.
Please try to live your life as if you are Margaret Thatcher and covid is the IRA. You have to be lucky every time. It only has to be lucky once.
Please do not try to live your life like Thatcher in any other way to be clear.
