This nation shouldn't exist

ICE is going to get him? the judge asked before ordering the court’s recording device to be turned off. It was March 2018 and one of old uncle Donnie’s hernia dads from the racism squad was poking his beak around her courtroom in Newton, Massachusetts where Boston’s rich people live and where I eat buffalo wings sometimes and the judge didn’t like it. She didn’t like him being there personally but also clearly understood that in the fair Commonwealth court officers don’t have the authority to hold a person solely on the basis of a federal civil immigration detainer. Cooperating with ICE is both legally and morally wrong here in other words.

She sent the slave catcher out of her courtroom and told him to wait outside and then according to an indictment from federal prosecutors judge Shelley Joseph and her court officer Wesley MacGregor conspired to have an undocumented man that was appearing before her on an unrelated charge sneak out the back while the ICE pig waited out front lol and he got so red and mad about it he complained to his bosses who turned it into a whole thing which isn’t funny I guess now that I think of it.

This week the two were charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice for which they could face up to twenty five or thirty years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said this is obviously fucked up man more or less.

“Today’s indictment is a radical and politically motivated attack on our state and the independence of our courts,” she said in a statement. “It is a bedrock principle of our constitutional system that federal prosecutors should not recklessly interfere with the operation of state courts and their administration of justice.”

“The allegations in today’s indictment involve obstruction by a sitting judge, that is intentional interference with the enforcement of federal law, and that is a crime,” Boston U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in his own statement justifying the charges.

The two were arraigned on Thursday and both pleaded not guilty. Joseph had turned herself in but MacGregor was arrested at his home and this is a bit of color I quite appreciated from USA Today: “He appeared in court wearing baggy shorts and a black Boston Celtics t-shirt.”

Go C’s baby!!

Lelling is the guy who is leading the case against all the rich parents who paid for their kids to get into fancy schools incidentally.

“More recently, I’ve had occasion to point out that the law must apply to all of us – even the rich and famous,” he said this week. “Today I would add that it must apply to the privileged and the powerful” and that is something I think we can all agree on except when it comes to the feds arresting a state judge for not being racist enough.

The immigrant in question was caught a month after the incident and they’re deporting him after all and now we are all safer.

Ableman v. Booth which I know about offhand and didn’t have to just look up was a Supreme Court ruling from 1859 that held that a state court cannot make rulings that contradict federal law.

The case began over a dispute about the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 which was an update on our original law about sending slaves back to their owners that was in the Constitution due to we are a very normal and good country. They called the new law the “Bloodhound Law” at the time on account of how our ancestors used dogs to chase down the human beings they owned that didn’t want to be owned anymore.

In 1854 an abolitionist and newspaper editor named Sherman Booth was arrested for helping a mob rescue an escaped slave named Joshua Glover who was being held in Wisconsin. Booth petitioned a state judge to release Glover and the U.S. Marshal named Ableman didn’t like that very much so he appealed to the state supreme court who said fuck you the federal slave catching law is bad and we’re not going to abide by it and we’re releasing Booth for being cool. Ableman then appealed to a federal court and they said Wisconsin needed to heed their authority but Wisconsin said no thank you again and eventually the whole mess wound its way to the Supreme Court who ruled that Wisconsin did not in fact have the authority to ignore federal courts or to say the Fugitive Slave Act was unconstitutional. Fall in line or else this whole country thing won’t work in other words.

At least that is how I understand it. I don’t think anyone would accuse me of being a constitutional genius or any other kind of genius for that matter. I’ve got like fifteen empty Gatorade bottles in the back seat of my car.

Later on in Massachusetts in 2019 the U.S. Attorney Lelling said after he arrested the judge that “we cannot pick and choose the federal laws we follow, or use our personal views to justify violating the law” but we can and we should if the law is morally reprehensible like the Fugitive Slave Act was and our current immigration policies are. You might call someone who refused to abide by those type of laws a hero.

I mentioned I was reading Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad on here a while ago and I still am and it’s taking a while because I have to keep putting it down since there’s only so much of the horror of slavery which is to say the idea of America that a person can take at once. I read it before bed which is when I do most of my reading on nights I’m not too drunk to look at words and then I go ah come on man I can’t read about this sort of shit if I want to get any sort of sleep. It’s a riveting book but not exactly light reading. It’s an alternate history of sorts in that the railroad in question in the book is a literal one and he takes some other historical liberties but the nightmare origins of our uniquely terrible country he details are real enough.

Here’s a passage from the book I just read that seems relevant to our purposes today. A runaway slave named Cora has just narrowly escaped capture after having lived free for a while in South Carolina. An abolitionist named Martin is hiding her at great risk to his own life.

To explain why he and his wife kept Cora imprisoned in their attic, Martin had to go back a ways. As with everything in the south, it started with cotton. The ruthless engine of cotton required its fuel of African bodies. Crisscrossing the ocean, ships brought bodies to work the land and to breed more bodies. The pistons of this engine moved without relent. More slaves led to more cotton, which led to more money to buy more land to farm more cotton. Even with the termination of the slave trade, in less than a generation the numbers were untenable: all those niggers. Whites outnumbered slaves two to one in North Carolina, but in Louisiana and Georgia the populations neared parity. Just over the border in South Carolina, the number of blacks surpassed that of whites by more than a hundred thousand. It was not difficult to imagine the sequence when the slave cast off his chains in pursuit of freedom—and retribution. In Georgia and Kentucky, South America and the Caribbean Isles, the Africans turned on their masters in short but disturbing encounters. Before the Southampton rebellion was smothered, Turner and his band murdered sixty-five men, women, and children. Civilian militias and patrollers lynched three times that in response—conspirators, sympathizers, and innocents—to set an example. To clarify the terms. But the numbers remained, declaring a truth unclouded by prejudice. “Around here, the closest thing to a constable was the patroller,” Martin said. “Most places,” Cora said. “Patroller will harass you anytime they feel like.” It was after midnight, her first Monday. Martin’s daughter and her family had returned home, as had Fiona, who lived down the road in Irishtown. Martin perched on a crate in the attic, fanning himself. Cora paced and stretched her sore limbs. She had not stood in days. Ethel declined to appear. Dark blue drapes hid the windows and the small candle licked at the gloom. Despite the hour, Martin spoke in a whisper. His next-door neighbor’s son was a night rider. As the slave owners’ enforcers, the patrollers were the law: white, crooked, and merciless. Drawn from the lowest and most vicious segment, too witless to even become overseers. (Cora nodded in agreement.) The patroller required no reason to stop a person apart from color. Slaves caught off the plantation need passes, unless they wanted a licking and a visit to the county jail. Free blacks carried proof of manumission or risked being conveyed into the clutches of slavery; sometimes they were smuggled to the auction block anyway. Rogue blacks who did not surrender could be shot. They searched slave villages at will and took liberties as they ransacked the homes of freemen, stealing hard-earned linens or making licentious advances. In war—and to put down a slave rebellion was the most glorious call to arms—the patrollers transcended their origins to become a true army. Cora pictured the insurrections as great, bloody battles, unfurling beneath a night sky lit by vast fires. From Martin’s accounts, the actual uprisings were small and chaotic. The slaves walked the roads between towns with their scavenged weapons: hatchets and scythes, knives and bricks. Tipped by colored turncoats, the white enforcers organized elaborate ambushes, decimating the insurgents with gunfire and running them down on horseback, reinforced by the might of the United States Army. At the first alarms, civilian volunteers joined the patrollers to quell the disturbance, invading the quarters and putting freemen’s homes to the torch. Suspects and bystanders crammed the jails. They strung up the guilty and, in the interest of prevention, a robust percentage of the innocent. Once the slain had been avenged—and more important, the insult to white order repaid with interest—the civilians returned to their farms and factories and stores, and the patrollers resumed their rounds.

There’s so much about this country that has scarcely changed from the day it began. In particular in this part of the book it talks about the fear that began to emerge in states with large black populations over what would happen if they were freed especially in states where white people were outnumbered. I wrote about Florida Republicans’ efforts to fuck with a recently passed law there that was meant to restore voting rights to felons recently and there has been a lot of discussion this week about that issue in general after Bernie Sanders said all prisoners should be allowed to vote which is apparently a very controversial opinion! Then as now the idea is the same. If we treat everyone equally what will happen to white order?

The president said Robert E. Lee is his favorite general this week when he was trying to whitewash his comments about the Nazis in Charlottesville being very fine people. One of the best he said of Lee. The point the president was trying to make is that he is not a white supremacist which is a lie and that the Nazis they had marching in the street down there saying you will not replace us and such were just history buffs who didn’t like the libs being rude to statues. Robert E. Lee was indeed a white supremacist himself and a traitor to boot and a loser on top of it when it came to the treason and war he did.

He too worried about what would happen to white order if black people were given the right to vote. From the Atlantic:

Publicly, Lee argued against the enfranchisement of blacks, and raged against Republican efforts to enforce racial equality on the South. Lee told Congress that blacks lacked the intellectual capacity of whites and “could not vote intelligently,” and that granting them suffrage would “excite unfriendly feelings between the two races.” Lee explained that “the negroes have neither the intelligence nor the other qualifications which are necessary to make them safe depositories of political power.” To the extent that Lee believed in reconciliation, it was between white people, and only on the precondition that black people would be denied political power and therefore the ability to shape their own fate.

Lee hated black people so much that he refused at one point to exchange prisoners with Grant because the latter insisted black Union soldiers be included in the bargain. He was such a great general he sacrificed the freedom of his men on the altar of white supremacy.

As the historian James McPherson recounts in Battle Cry of Freedom, in October of that same year, Lee proposed an exchange of prisoners with the Union general Ulysses S. Grant. “Grant agreed, on condition that blacks be exchanged ‘the same as white soldiers.’” Lee’s response was that “negroes belonging to our citizens are not considered subjects of exchange and were not included in my proposition.” Because slavery was the cause for which Lee fought, he could hardly be expected to easily concede, even at the cost of the freedom of his own men, that blacks could be treated as soldiers and not things. Grant refused the offer, telling Lee that “Government is bound to secure to all persons received into her armies the rights due to soldiers.” Despite its desperate need for soldiers, the Confederacy did not relent from this position until a few months before Lee’s surrender.

The way he rationalized his defense of slavery was through his Christian faith which is today and has always been a synonym for white supremacy.

Nor did Lee’s defeat lead to an embrace of racial egalitarianism. The war was not about slavery, Lee insisted later, but if it was about slavery, it was only out of Christian devotion that white southerners fought to keep blacks enslaved. Lee told a New York Herald reporter, in the midst of arguing in favor of somehow removing blacks from the South (“disposed of,” in his words), “that unless some humane course is adopted, based on wisdom and Christian principles you do a gross wrong and injustice to the whole negro race in setting them free. And it is only this consideration that has led the wisdom, intelligence and Christianity of the South to support and defend the institution up to this time.” Lee had beaten or ordered his own slaves to be beaten for the crime of wanting to be free, he fought for the preservation of slavery, his army kidnapped free blacks at gunpoint and made them unfree—but all of this, he insisted, had occurred only because of the great Christian love the South held for blacks. Here we truly understand Frederick Douglass’s admonition that "between the Christianity of this land and the Christianity of Christ, I recognize the widest possible difference."

The idea behind preventing the new federal slave catchers from parking their fat asses in the courts today isn’t just about spiting the Trump administration’s immigration laws. It’s about affording everyone in the country regardless of immigration status the protections of the Constitution that they are owed.

Naturally when a class of people decline to avail themselves of the court system and its protections or become fearful of interacting with local law enforcement there are all manner of fucked up consequences.

Arguing strongly in opposition to the decision to arrest a sitting Massachusetts judge this week the Boston Bar Association reiterated their stance that “the federal government’s decision to send ICE officers to Massachusetts courthouses significantly interferes with the ability to secure justice for all in cases where immigrants—documented and undocumented—are victims, witnesses, or defendants.”

They also referenced their previous thinking on the matter:

“When, however, the federal or state government or members of the public target a population and limit or seek to limit that group’s access to judicial or administrative forums, it creates a vulnerable subclass, undermining our system of democracy and the Constitution.”

You would like to be able to say with a straight face that creating a vulnerable subclass has always undermined our system of democracy and the Constitution but you couldn’t do that if you wanted to. You could try I suppose.

“Immigrants are denied access to the judicial system when immigration officers use courthouses as the location for immigration enforcement,” the Bar Association wrote. “Fair and equal access to the courts is a core requirement of a well-functioning democracy…”

It can also lead to public safety issues.

“The safety of individuals and families, the protection of economic and other rights, and the integrity of the criminal justice system all depend on individuals being willing and able to attend court proceedings: a witness who is subpoenaed to testify in a criminal case; a victim seeking a restraining order against an abusive former spouse; a driver paying a traffic fine; a landlord seeking an eviction or a tenant defending against one; or a small claims court plaintiff in a dispute with a neighbor,” they argued.

“Immigrants should likewise have equal access to those executive officers charged with enforcing our laws. Victims of crime should not be deterred for any reason—including the fear of civil immigration enforcement—from seeking assistance from criminal law enforcement. This is not only a matter of individual rights, but also of public safety.”

Sometimes people you know will say they have nothing against immigrants they just don’t like how they broke the law and sometimes people you know will say they don’t deserve any rights anyway because they’re here illegally in the first place. They like to call them illegals for short because it transforms a human being into the literal embodiment of the breakdown of white order. Their very presence among us is a violation.

From the very beginning of this country we’ve tried to do that same sleight of hand. First we convinced ourselves indigenous people didn’t count and we could destroy them at will due to their existence was a threat to white order then we imported hundreds of thousands of black people and convinced ourselves that they weren’t people they were property and then when we couldn’t do that anymore we wrote as many laws as we could that ensured that they could never catch up. Creating a subclass of people is not immoral if it’s the law you see. You have to follow the law. What are we without our laws after all? What kind of country would we be if people went around doing whatever they wanted all the time? What kind of society would we end up like a couple hundred years from now if people started ignoring the law?

I was reminded of another quote from Whitehead’s book.

“This nation shouldn't exist, if there is any justice in the world, for its foundations are murder, theft and cruelty. Yet here we are,” he writes.