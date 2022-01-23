Northern Hospital for the Insane, Winnebago, Wisconsin, 1893 via Getty Images

Hello and thank you for being here. Here’s some news to be pissed off about.

Something extremely shitty happened in Wisconsin over the weekend and I’m not talking about Aaron Rodgers’ performance against my beautiful Italian son Jimmy G last night.

An Outagamie County judge ruled on Friday that a group of healthcare workers are not allowed to leave their job at one hospital for better working conditions and pay at a second hospital because it would be unfair to the first one.

On Thursday lawyers for ThedaCare — a non-profit health system with seven hospitals in the state — asked a judge to block seven of its employees in the radiology and cardiovascular department from beginning new jobs at Ascension Northeast Wisconsin until replacement workers could be found. Circuit Court Judge Mark McGinnis granted that request effectively telling the workers — at will workers without a contract to be clear — that they are not free to go.

ThedaCare accused Ascension of “poaching” their stroke care workers (sorry but lol at “stroke care”) but an attorney for the latter David Muth said the workers simply applied for open job listings and were then hired. You know exactly how the system we have is intended to operate.