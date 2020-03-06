The healthcare industry does something to you
It's become a black void of greed and corporate shills who have no regards for the sanctity of life
Today I spoke with a former nurse who worked for years in Texas and California because she genuinely wanted to help people. What she found instead was an insurance bureaucracy dedicated to extracting wealth from the bodies of the injured and the sick and even more exasperating for her doctors who were willing…