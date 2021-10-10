The concept of selling out doesn’t even exist anymore. 

A common thing I hear from readers is “I love Hell World but I just can’t read it every time because it’s too depressing” and that’s fine! I totally understand. Which is why every now and again I like to pretend this is a music blog. Music journalism is after all where I got my start in the business and I wouldn’t be here today without having spent years in that specific meat grinder which is distinct from but not entirely unlike the one I currently inhabit.

With that in mind today I talk to my friend and longtime colleague Dan Ozzi about his new book SELLOUT: The Major Label Feeding Frenzy That Swept Punk, Emo, and Hardcore (1994–2007) which you can order here.

(In a piece on his newsletter a couple years ago Dan highlighted some of the stuff he and I have worked on over the years and I’ll just copy and paste it here because I’m lazy.)

As I mention below I really do not read many rock books or music writing of any kind anymore I just don’t have it in me but I swept through Dan’s book quickly and enjoyed it very much especially the At the Drive-In chapter which was absolutely exhilarating. The book is broken down into chapters about eleven different bands —Green Day, Jawbreaker, Jimmy Eat World, Blink-182, At the Drive-In, The Donnas, Thursday, The Distillers, My Chemical Romance, Rise Against, and Against Me! — and details the pivotal moment in each of their careers when they were catapulted from the punk underground into the major label spotlight and the struggles or lack thereof as the case may be each band had wrestling with success. Back in the 90s and early 2000s bands used to be very concerned about being perceived as sellouts. We don’t really have that concept anymore for better or worse (?)

So there’s not too much terrible going on in here today although I asked Dan if he had to pull out one appropriately Hell Worldian theme from the book what would it be and this is what he said:

“I guess you could say that it's a dystopian element that punks pit themselves against each other to argue over the ethics of taking small crumbs while the corporations themselves take the whole pie. When you look at the situation from afar it kind of seems like our self-policing is just doing the bidding of those in power.”

For more typical Hell World fare you may have missed this piece from the other day about Empowerment Avenue a group that partners up incarcerated writers and reporters with volunteers on the outside who work with them on conceptualizing, editing, and pitching pieces to mainstream publications — a process that they are often cut off from of while imprisoned — and then gets them paid for their work.

“There are so many aspects of prison life that aren’t told and they should be reflected in the media,” the group’s Emily Nonko told me.

“We’ve found that writing and reporting is often, I don’t want to say rehabilitative, but it’s kind of amazing to see that when people participate in this work they start to feel connected to a broader writing community,” she said. “They feel like they have more agency living in an oppressive system, they have a voice people are listening to on the outside.”

For some other recent “lighter” music-related pieces you should read this piece by Rax King — an excerpt from her book Tacky — that’s about taste and desire and the band Creed.

I also really loved this one from a while back where a bunch of people told me about the oldest t-shirts they own.

I also published this interview between Tom Mullen and Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World from the Anthology of Emo: Volume 2 (for which I wrote the foreword).

Ok here’s me and Dan. Thank you sincerely to everyone here for reading and especially those of you who support my work with a subscription. It means the world to me. I’m still a miserable piece of shit incapable of experiencing joy or a moment’s contentment mind you but it’s nice nonetheless.

I was just reading your newsletter about how much you hate this part of writing a book. The promotion. It’s kind of humiliating to write a book isn’t it?

Well it’s the selling of it that’s humiliating…. I loved the writing of it. I was just looking at it now, like, man I’m so proud of this book. I truly wish I could move on to the next thing and let this book do whatever it’s gonna do. But that’s not a luxury that I have. I have to go door to door like some old timey elixir salesman and plead with people to buy my book. And that’s fine, that’s how it goes, but I haven’t written anything in weeks. Just interviews and posting Instagram photos and doing the million and one other things that happen behind the scenes.

I never liked that part either. Maybe this is just me because I'm a miserable person, and I felt this way when I was in bands too, there’s just something embarrassing about being a writer or being in a band. I don’t know, it just seems pathetic in a way!

That sort of leads me to one of the throughlines in your book though, that everything becomes a bummer once there’s money involved. Some bands in here, once they got the major label backing everything took off and things seemed to go great, but like Thursday and Jawbreaker for example seemed miserable when money came in.

That’s the central theme, I would say, how money can corrupt. But more than the money itself I think it’s the level and the platform that becomes overwhelming to people. When it comes down to it the bands aren’t getting that much. Jawbreaker, yeah, they got like a million dollars, but after they record a $200,000 album and they pay their managers and split it three ways, how much are they really getting each, $100,000? It’s not the money specifically that fucks with people, it’s the high platform and velocity at which you’re spinning. The At the Drive-In chapter is a case in point. There’s a quote from Jim Ward that breaks my heart every time. The year they put Relationship of Command out they were on the road for forty eight weeks of the year. Every city they go to they’re on the cover of the weekly there and they’re given a bottle of vodka a day and all the drugs they want. How are you supposed to hold it together? So it’s not the money, it's the stakes.

And the expectations of the people who are trying to make a lot of money off you.

For sure. When the labels are talking to these bands they dispatch the guys who signed Nirvana or Pearl Jam or whatever. They go to their town and are like You’re the next Kurt Cobain! So they come into this experience with inflated egos thinking, yeah, maybe it could be them. Of course you’re not going to be the next Kurt Cobain though.

Mark Kates for example, a Boston guy who I’ve known for a long time, pops up in here, he was involved in signing of Nirvana.

I was so glad to get Kates in here. [After that] he signed Jawbreaker. I think that must have been a humbling experience for him. He had obviously had the biggest success with Nirvana, but then with Jawbreaker he learned the lesson that success is not transferable or duplicable. Jawbreaker over time has redeemed themselves, but at the time they were looked at as a big failure on the label’s part. I think that was definitely a learning lesson.

I have it in my DNA to have this suspicion and disdain for A&R guys. Wait, was it Thursday that they take out to a fancy restaurant and they’re dipping their dumplings into the water bowls for your fingers?

Yeah cause they're just like these Jersey kids….

Right, haha. But I have that same inherent disdain for the suits. Even though I’m a middle aged man now.

And we’re closer to the suits than the artists at this point.

God. But I think about like a squirrel in the park you see constantly shivering wondering if they’re about to get eaten, desperately scrambling for acorns or whatever. That’s gotta be what it was like to be one of these guys. Constantly vibrating with insecurity.

Well one thing that was really enlightening about writing this book was, when I was a teenager and in my early twenties I looked at major labels as these shadowy corporations that were not to be trusted, like many punk kids did. Then as I started getting jobs in the corporate world, and I’m in my thirties now and wrote this book, I have such a more nuanced understanding that the guys that were signing these bands weren’t these “suits.” I always think of the guy in Wayne’s World who wants to sign them to like Mr. Big Records. You think of that guy in the limo. But especially in the early 2000s it was guys our age. It was a guy who’s like oh, I used to be in a band on Revelation Records, and now I work at Atlantic or whatever. They just genuinely do want to help bands, and it’s not necessarily their fault when it doesn’t work out. Absolutely there are shitty ones who just see dollar signs, but I think if you’re going to do this job, especially now, you’re doing it because you want to help these kinds of artists.

On the other hand there are some great L.A. Reid stories in there. Like in the Thursday chapter, Geoff walks in, and what is Reid doing, just casually and conspicuously highlighting a list of hits he made?

Yeah I always find that juxtaposition so funny. Geoff walks in, this naive, you know, kid from Jersey, and he goes into this bigshot executive’s office and he’s like Whatcha doing? And Reid goes I’m just highlighting hit records that I wrote. Obviously it was a power move and Geoff didn’t even pick up on it.

Aside from being insulted that I wasn’t interviewed for the book being the foremost authority on emo, and the operator of the nation’s only Emo Night, I wanted to mention I was at Woodstock 94 for the Green Day show you write about.

No way.

It was a very formative experience in my life. I’ve carried my hatred of festivals with me for the next twenty five years.

Were you in it?

Yeah we were tossing mud. The Green Day performance was when everything sort of snapped into place for me. Oh, this is what we’re here for. But even more than that I remember the Blind Melon performance for some reason.

That Woodstock performance was the lynchpin for making Green Day the biggest band in the world, but a show I wrote about that often gets overlooked happened like two weeks after Woodstock in Boston at the Hatch Shell. Did you go to that one?

For some reason I didn’t and I don’t know why.

It sounded crazy. I found all these clips from local Boston news stations and the Boston Globe and stuff. It sounded like not only was the concert a disaster, but the melee from it went on into the night. It was 3 a.m. and people were still marching through the streets yelling Pigs suck! and Fuck the police! It wreaked havoc on the city for the entire night.

I should probably lie and say I was there. Aside from Kates there are a lot of recurring characters throughout, which I thought was cool, because I expected these to be self contained chapters. How did you find some of them?

One question I always like to ask when I’m writing a big story, at the end, I’ll say is there anyone else you think I should talk to. After a while you have to stop asking because they’ll say talk to this guy and that guy and you realize this is never going to end if I don’t find some cap to this. Especially in the music industry. With bands you can see like Rise Against toured with AFI, I can talk to them. But in the music business, some guy at Geffen will be like, there used to be this guy in the radio department… Mario. I don’t remember his last name. See if you can track down Mario. Then you’re on LinkedIn just searching Mario + music.

Is there one character that you think is a scene stealer? If this was a movie the bands would be the stars, but who would be the character actor that everyone comes away remembering?

One that fills that description is Craig Aaronson, who unfortunately passed away a few years ago from cancer. But that guy was described in so many different ways in the book as both a dork and being super enthusiastic and supportive. But he was just basically an assistant at Capitol in 1996 when he helped to get Jimmy Eat World signed. Then he went to work with At the Drive-In, and later when he was kind of a big shot he was at Sire and he helped sign Against Me!, Avenged Sevenfold, My Chemical Romance, just so many bands. So that one guy's impact on the kind of music that you and I like was really sort of immeasurable. He really helped inject a lot of indie music into mainstream culture. It’s weird because he’s one of the most central figures in my book and he’s never quoted because he’s no longer with us, but people love telling stories about him.

I think Static Prevails was one of if not the first emo record I ever heard. Even though I’ve been aware of them this whole time I don’t think I ever knew Jimmy Eat World basically had no fans when they were signed.

Yeah although it’s not like they had no fans because they sucked. They had no fans because they were eighteen years old and had barely left Arizona. Their story is really interesting in the book because it was such a fluke. They were these teenagers that barely had any local presence and all of a sudden had this label swoop down. I’m glad you said that you didn’t know that because Jimmy Eat World is a huge band and has been for decades, but I don’t think their story has been told in a substantial way yet.

I love a lot of their music. Although I feel like all the other forty-ish music heads love them ten times more than I do. For some reason I always thought of them as just some guys, probably boring.

That was my fear with that chapter a little bit. They’re just very nice guys. I’m writing a book about rock and roll here I’d like there to be some sex and drugs in it. But they’re just nice guys and you root for them and there’s no real conflict. The conflict is they’re just these young kids who could’ve very easily gotten fucked over. But I like that that chapter came third in the book. If we’re following the John Cusack High Fidelity rules of making a mixtape you want to start with a bang on the first track. The second one you have to up it even more. But you don’t want, and this is John Cusack’s words, you don’t want to blow your wad right away. So we have Green Day, this crazy unexpected phenomenon. The next chapter is Jawbreaker, often noted as this crazy misfire. Then after those you get to cool down a little bit with Jimmy Eat World. So I’m grateful for its utility in the book.

Another thing I liked is how there are so many of these fortuitous moments that end up being a lynchpin in another band’s success. If Jimmy Eat World hadn’t done this… then My Chemical Romance would never have done this… It’s like this domino effect you illustrate a few times.

For sure. I think you can read the chapters individually if that’s what you want to do, but I think of it as one story. Reading start to finish will be much more rewarding. I was so cognizant of connecting them to the point where I had this excel spreadsheet that was color coordinated to keep track of when I mention things in the book. So like Jimmy Eat World is in chapter three, so they’re in green, and they’re also going to come up again in the My Chem chapter, so put a green block there. Very over the top use of my time. But I wanted people to come away from it understanding why they read the whole book and not that I just threw eleven random bands in there.

Especially in the early chapters, Green Day and Jawbreaker, there’s a lot about this righteous punk purity. I remember that. I was never as hard in that respect as a lot of the people in the book, but looking back now I’m like, come on with that shit you big nerds. Take it easy man.

I’m so curious to know how people under, I don’t know, twenty five or something will take this book. It does seem like a Gen X relic that doesn’t exist anymore.

The concept of selling out doesn’t even exist anymore.

I think that’s maybe why this was a good time to write the book because it does seem like the period I document is definitively over and now it can be looked back upon. Whether it will make sense to people in their teens I have no idea. It was a really weird and heated era in music. I tried to capture why. I hope people in hindsight kind of get it. Or maybe they will look at it and say what you’re saying. What a bunch of nerds. Get over yourselves.

All that energy we had back then for calling people sellouts and being super strict about genre lines … I’m known for being an emo guy of course. But all my friends back then who were primarily metal or hardcore fans, they hated most of these bands so much. You don’t see that anymore. It’s ok to like whatever you like now. So where do you think that energy in young people has been transferred to now? Politics?

I feel like that sense of righteousness is never going to go away in young music listeners. It’s just where they’re choosing to put that energy. Maybe they’re not getting mad at bands for “selling out” but you see young kids online all the time yelling at bands for… they didn’t use the right language in their apology note, or whatever it is. In a way I think that’s good. I look at young people and I sort of admire getting worked up about these minor details. It’s not energy that I have anymore. They’ll certainly burn out on it eventually. But it’s good to have that push and pull between artists and fans where everyone keeps each other honest.

Just looking through my notes here, and in the My Chemical Romance chapter I wrote down “Dan used the word ‘axman.’” How do you feel about that?

It’s so funny man. Not to be a huge snob, but I read a lot of rock books, and I will never let anybody look at them because in the margins I circle these heinous phrases and I’ll write down like No! Never use that. There are some phrases I’m so skeptical about. I used the phrase “angular guitars” and I put a note to my editor saying this is the only time I’m going to use this in the book. If you see it again you can shoot me with a crossbow.

Part of my motivation in the day to day writing was to eradicate this stupid overused rock vernacular. I honestly am glad you called me out on axman. I’m not joking. Hopefully I only did it once.

Man that’s one of the reasons why I stopped writing about music.

How many times can you fucking say….

Right. I ran out of ways to combine the different cliches. But unlike you I don’t read a lot of rock books. I think that comes from having written so many band profiles over my life I just lost interest in the form. But I found this book interesting and breezy and informative.

Thanks man. It sounds so pompous, but I really look at it like I wanted to write the best book about rock ever. I know that sounds unattainable because how do you measure such a thing. But it wasn’t a paycheck to me. What’s the point of doing it without trying to knock it out of the park?

One chapter in particular where you did is the one about At the Drive-In. It was just exhilarating to read, I felt like I was watching them become themselves again in real time. Here’s a cliche, but I felt like my pulse was raised.

That means so much. Not to pat myself on the back, I don’t know if you ever felt like this, but where you feel like you’re just creating beyond your potential. It’s just exciting. You're chasing it and you feel like you’re on a good wave. I remember that chapter I really felt like I had something special. I sent it to my editor. Usually she’d get back to me within a week, but with that one she must have called me back within an hour. She was like what the fuck. I said I know it’s so beyond my abilities as a writer.

I was talking to Jim Ward a couple weeks ago and I mentioned I had that feeling. He said I know what you’re talking about. I had that same feeling when I wrote One Armed Scissor. I was like, yeah, I just wrote the One Armed Scissor of books.

So just to be clear your statement here is that you wrote as good of a book as One Armed Scissor is as a song?

Haha yes absolutely.

I like how every band that talked about seeing At the Drive-In at the time was basically like Ah, fuck.

A lot of people I talked to said the only thing they could relate it to was like watching Fugazi. People said that Fugazi and At the Drive-In should go down as the greatest live bands that ever played.

I remember seeing the whole Donnas thing unfold as it was happening, I saw them pretty early on at CBGB’s, and you write about this, but I was having flashbacks to how absolutely cringy the writing was about them in the press at the time. The way that people acted about the Donnas back then was so fucking weird.

When I interviewed them I wanted to tactfully ask, hey, did you ever get any fucking creeps interviewing you? We got into it a little bit. I don’t know if they’ve just acid washed those memories from their brains, but they were like, uh, sometimes. Sometimes they’d ask us if we kissed each other in the shower, or if we got our periods at the same time. If literally anything that was written about the Donnas fifteen years ago was written today...

If you had to pick one of these albums which would be?

I can only listen to one for the rest of my life. Oh, buddy… It’s down to Dookie and Dear You. But I think I gotta go with Dookie. Top to bottom perfect album. Really changed my life. Set me on the course where I would eventually write this book. Not to sound sappy. I remember watching that Woodstock at home, and, like, the way I existed in my head changed. My jaw was on the floor and I thought, well, that’s my life from now on.

I think for me it’s probably going to be Relationship of Command, but Dookie is tough to beat.

Well I hope this sparks your Is it Better Than the Blue Album? discussion.

I’m sorry but I think The Blue Album beats it. Although I think I'm on the record previously as saying Dookie is equally as good.

I remember the day you tweeted that I just logged off. I was like that’s it for me. You were tagging me, and I was like, buddy, I can't handle this smoke right now.

You gotta get your head out of your ass about Weezer man.

If we’re going to do the Blue Album and Dookie it’s a very fair matchup. We have two top to bottom perfect albums. Two bands at the peak of their prowess. But when I hear that double machine gun snare opening to Dookie I want to lose my mind every time. It’s been twenty five years at this point and I want to lose my mind. The Blue Album, I love to sing along to it. I’ll do Buddy Holly at karaoke, have a great time, but Dookie… The feeling that it elicits inside of me is irreplaceable.