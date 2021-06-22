Sometimes it's best not to know

I’d like to hear from people on two subjects: 1) How has your drinking or other addictive behavior gotten worse or better over the course of the pandemic (I wrote about this like two weeks into the damn thing last year) and 2) What if anything positive that has changed in the past year and a half would you like to see stay that way going forward. (Like not having to commute for example but not that since I already covered it pretty extensively.)

The YMCA was emptier than I ever remember it being all those years I came here except for one time which was the last time I came here which was the last normal day. There used to be so many old people meandering around in here like this guy with the takes on masculinity just toweling off their balls all over the place or swimming very slowly back and forth in the pool. Maybe I just came at a slow time during the day or maybe a lot of them went ahead and died from Covid in the past fifteen months I thought. Let me look up how many people died in Brighton, Massachusetts real quick hold on. Looks like only around 1,800 in all of Suffolk County which doesn’t seem like that much does it? Only around ten times that many people died in all of Massachusetts which also doesn’t seem like that many does it? It does but it doesn’t. My perspective on how many people dying is a lot has admittedly and perhaps understandably been thrown out of whack of late. In any case I thought it was going to be a much more emotionally resonant experience than it was this kind of homecoming but I was just a guy putting his bathing suit on and there’s not much pathos in that no matter how you try to frame it. To be fair I was probably forcing the whole thing. It’s like how when you’re single I guess and you want to meet someone really badly and you try and try but the desperation is palpable and so it doesn’t come until you finally stop looking and then voila! love finds you. Sometimes you go out in search of a metaphor and you push too hard. The metaphors have to sneak up on you when you’re busy doing other things.

The history of tattooing in Boston is inextricably intertwined with the long, colorful life and abrupt demise of the city’s iconic Scollay Square. Wedged between the Boston Port, Beacon Hill, and downtown, Scollay Square was a major transportation hub—first for stagecoaches, later for trolleys, buses, and trains—and a magnet for the denizens of surrounding neighborhoods. Here bankers and businessmen rubbed shoulders with store clerks, stevedores, sailors on shore leave, shoppers, stage performers, Harvard boys, daytrippers, and families out for an afternoon. A welter of rackety, hard-selling businesses vied to satisfy the crowd’s diverse appetites; by the 1890s Scollay Square was a carnivalesque neighborhood of flophouses, restaurants, bars, arcades, shoeshine joints, novelty shops, hot dog stands, movie and burlesque theaters, clothing and jewelry stores, banks and —in cramped, smoky, low-rent spaces over and under the square’s storefronts—tattoo shops, their proprietors hunched in shirtsleeves over buzzing machines.

Down below we’ve got Paul Blest from Discourse Blog writing on how No Evil Foods a North Carolina-based company that makes vegan meat substitutes laid off their entire staff this month. But first let’s labor through a bunch of my whole fucking thing.

“I look at my mum’s old house on Google maps street view, the house where I grew up,” Sherri Turner wrote on Twitter the other day.

“It says ‘Image captured May 2009.’ There is a light on in her bedroom. It is still her house, she is still alive, I am still visiting every few months on the train to Bodmin Parkway, her little pink car will still be in the garage, but I will have taken a taxi from the station and when it arrives she will be standing in that doorway, smiling and waving, smaller than the last time I saw her. We will play Scrabble and watch Tipping Point and…

And then the replies are filled with people trying the same thing for themselves and spotting their own departed loved ones sitting outside on their porches or laying down in the grass or putting out the laundry to dry or shopping at the store all still full of life and largely unaware that the surveillance car is immortalizing them in this way and also most likely unaware that they’ll be gone before too long.

Sometimes you go on Google street view and look around and see someone who is aware the camera is passing by and they wave like haha like it’s a fun little prank but I don’t think they are probably thinking at the time about how this act of silliness might be viewed later on as a sort of tragedy.

It made me think for some reason of when they find people burned to death by volcanic ash sometimes and their bodies are arranged just so like they still look almost like a person. Is it like that or am I being melodramatic? Not as tragic as all that but like that kind of. A shadow on a wall after a nuclear blast maybe? Not that but like that.

Maybe it’s not like either of those things. I can’t think of a metaphor for it. Maybe it’s just its own distinct thing. Everything doesn’t have to have a metaphor idiot.

The idea is that it’s one thing to come across evidence that someone you’ve lost is gone when you are actively looking for it like when you think ok time to get out the old photos of my grandparents or something and it’s another thing to be surprised by it all when you aren’t necessarily in the frame of mind for it. Like I wrote about when my biological father died a few years ago. The idea of him living digitally inside of texts in my phone is different than him living in my memory. Or when Facebook reminds you that it’s the birthday of a friend who is gone. Algorithmic cruelty it’s called I think.

Regardless of any of that the point is I thought that the thread was just about the saddest thing I’ve read in a good while but also lovely in its way. I asked Turner who is a writer in the UK if she’d care to expand all of that into an essay and she said she would think about it and then after thinking about it she told me since she usually writes poems she would prefer to let it stand brief as it is and I said I totally understood but I didn’t really because well you’ve seen how long these newsletters can be. Nothing worth saying in 200 words that can’t be better belabored over in 2,000 in my opinion.

Kidding there I think but I’m not entirely certain that I am.

Then a bunch of people replied to her that actually Google has a time lapse feature where you can slide back to see images over the years of any given location and I thought that also sounded lovely in its sad way and I went to try it on the last apartment Michelle and I lived in the one we left to come here the one we had spent the majority of our life together inside of and I can’t find the fucking little clock icon you’re supposed to use anywhere on the map page and I guess that means there is only one picture of the place on file. It was a fall day when they drove down our old street because the tree in the little park that Michelle loved to take pictures of every year is in its full striking orange on the way toward dying but not dead yet and it’s also trash day and the bins are out front by my car which is parked in a space I wouldn’t normally park in and I would have been inside at the time thinking ah shit I better go pull the bins back in. Taking the bins in and out is one of the main things a person has to do in their life. Out on the main street there’s very little traffic and the light by the intersection is green and I am coasting along right now by the shop fronts that burned down that one time a few years back and never really recovered from it when they rebuilt.

It was fall too when the car went by my parents house down on the south shore further along into fall it seems because the trees are naked and clawing the sky and there are dried leaves all over the ground and swept up onto the sidewalk with the trash thrown out of windows by people in passing cars driving wherever it is people down there drive to. Cape Cod. Mary Lou’s coffee. The heroin store. I had the idea I might be able to see my other still living dad out in the yard fucking around with this or that but there’s no evidence that anyone is alive here in the image. I tried zooming in just now on the plaque on the front of the house that says like 1766 I think which is when the house was built by some Pilgrim type motherfuckers and I’m just now thinking about how many people that means must have lived and died in there over 250 years. Very few of them were ever captured alive by a Google car you have to think.

Not seeing any digital evidence of my parents in the image I decided to do the next best thing this past weekend and drove down to see them in person and when I did sure enough there was my dad out in the yard fucking around with this or that and when I pulled into the driveway I beeped a little bit and he looked at me for a minute not knowing who I was and I got out and I said didn’t you recognize me and he said that he didn’t at first. Then we sat down outside for a while under a tree he is going to have taken down soon — there are always trees that need be to taken down for one reason or another — and we talked and he asked me if I remembered so and so and it’s never a good sign when your parents ask you if you remember so and so because that dude is fucked one way or another whoever it is. This particular fella in question died after ruining his life maybe through drinking and then losing his family it turns out and he was an old friend of my parents but I think they had had a falling out years ago and it was less like the mourning of someone once loved than simply registering the name of the dead in a collective book we share. “They found him dead” my dad said which is also never a good sign. When you are “found dead” it’s different than having died it implies something worse. Like no one noticed for a while you were gone. Then my mother woke up and cried and hugged me like I’d just returned home from war which is kind of true on account of the pandemic and Cody the last of a long line of golden retrievers my dad has loved more than his kids crawled into my lap and nestled his head under my chin and asked me to rub his back until he felt safe and I guess he’s been scared and sad like that since all the other dogs died in the past couple years and that is very understandable.

Then my mother tried to make me take some massager thing she uses on her back and I said no no it’s ok and she said just take it and I said I don’t want to even though I kind of did want it.

My parents are getting older now and sometimes I get very angry about that and it makes it difficult for me to be around them in a way like I’m constantly on edge. I’m not angry at them of course it’s not their fault but I selfishly find their aging to be an affront to me personally. Even though the inevitability of their passing someday hopefully like twenty years from now is the most natural thing in the world the one single predictable thing we all have in common the fact that I have to watch it happen step by step until it finally arrives seems indecent.

Also if they are getting that old what does it say about where I stand?

I was going to go see my sister as well while I was down there the other day but she had just had some dental surgery and was feeling like shit so I didn’t go but it reminded me of something I posted recently after I went to the dentist which is that there should be a set up where you go to a dentist and make it clear to them that you are 100% not going to give them your business for any work that needs to be done they just have to tell you if the other dentist you just saw was bullshitting or not. I guess you can technically do that already but it feels weird and rude. It’s like please double check this other person’s homework for me.

I did a whole thing on dental nightmares in here previously if you never read it. It was pretty fucked up!

I just don’t trust dentists man I’m sorry. Especially after a year and a half when they probably saw very few patients and need to get business humming again. This new one I just saw told me I need a few crowns in the back on my old silver fillings from when I was a child and that may or may not be true but do I need them need them or would it just be nice if I got them especially since they are going to cost like two grand each? She and the hygenist asked how I found them and I said I literally just chose the nearest dentist to my house and they said hm and I said I have no idea if you are the best dentist in the area or the worst and they didn’t seem to think that was funny.

A few people replied on the subject.

I once went to the dentist and was told I had twelve cavities that needed filling. I went to a different dentist who told me it was actually just two.

I haven’t been to a dentist since 2010 because the first dentist told me I had four cavities and I went to a second because he didn't take my insurance and she was like “you have zero, I know that dude he does this all the time.”

It is so fucking wild to me that dentists will fabricate procedures to get money out of you and our main insurance policy against getting hosed is to get a second opinion.

Feel like sometimes I got the only good dentist on earth because one time I asked if I should get my wisdom teeth out and about some other work and he just looked at the x-rays and said verbatim “Yeah I guess I could do that but why would you even want it?”

I have a large cavity on a molar from when I was 14. When I was about 26, my dentist recommended it be crowned. I had zero pain, so I said don’t touch it. He retired. New dentist said the same thing. I declined again. The filling has now survived 21 years since I was told it should be crowned. I brush thoroughly every day — and if it doesn’t hurt — don’t let ‘em touch it.

I didn't have the slightest idea dentists would bullshit you until I saw some girl on here say hers told her she had a ton of cavities. Her second opinion guy said not a one. Which in turn made me wonder if I really did have seven last time I went. Makes ya think!

The only dentist I ever trusted had crooked teeth. I told him straight up that I’m strictly a break/fix patient so don’t bother recommending braces/veneers because I can’t afford it and he was like “Yup, gotcha” and gave inexpensive fixes that would hold over 10+ years. Sadly that’s the Best Available Option. Use less good materials that don’t last but also don’t cost $$$$. Better for most of us to pay $ to change out a filling every few years than cough up $$$$ at any one moment. Every hard sell I’ve ever gotten from a dentist ended up in poor work. The guy who spent hours working up a credit scheme to get $5k *today* for a crown disappeared one night and the crown fell off and took half my tooth with it within a year. Even with insurance I had no recourse because the guy just dropped off the radar and now it was “pre-existing” damage which is not covered by insurance.

Every new thing I learn about US insurance the more of a nightmare this country becomes.

Then I read this horror story.

And this.

And this.

It was Michelle’s birthday last night and we went out to dinner at the most old-timey classic steakhouse type of place we drive by sometimes and talked about going into before we could go into places again and it was nice and dark inside and we got way more food than a person should get and she asked me if sometimes I exaggerate in here and I said sure I put a little extra mustard on things sometimes for effect but I said that while it is true that I do that I somehow also shave like 25% of the existential despair off the edges at the same time because if I relayed my actual thoughts as they occur in here it would be (even more) unreadable and everyone would be looking around at each other are you seeing this guy? Should we call someone? And then no one would do anything because no one is anyone else’s business.

One area that dread has been cropping back up for me lately is when I lay down in bed and think against my will about how someday Michelle is going to die and that I am going to die and that you are going to die and that my parents and Cody the dog and the lady who wrote the nice tweet thread up above are all going to die. Every dentist too. And the reason I think about that all the time lately is because I haven’t been drinking much for a couple weeks. When I drink I want to die but I don’t worry about it if that makes sense? When I don’t drink dying is the only thing I can think about. It’s like living on a plane that’s constantly in flight I think? When you have a beer and maybe a little half of xanax whatever happens in the air is like whatever who cares but when you fly sober you experience every bit of turbulence as if it spells certain doom.

Don’t get worried or agitated or anything I’m still going to go eat some Triscuits in a minute and then go for a swim and maybe watch the Red Sox for a bit later and go to sleep reading my John Constantine books like a normal person and do it all over again and again tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow but all that will be going on inside me all the while. My shitty brain is like a bitcoin server constantly running in the background that solves puzzles that generate dread. Not as bad for the environment though.

Someone just put this into my timeline so let’s listen again.

Friends are warmer than gold when you're old

And keeping them is harder than you might suppose

Lately, I tend to make strangers wherever I go

Some of them were once people I was happy to know

Ok enough of that for now here’s a regular article by a regular person (as far as I know).

Leaked Memo Shows No Evil Foods Justifying Laying Off Workers With No Severance

by Paul Blest

No Evil Foods, a North Carolina-based company that makes vegan meat substitutes, laid off the entire production team and shuttered their production near Asheville last week. At the time, No Evil portrayed the layoffs as necessary in order to ensure the company had a future. Now, new talking points distributed throughout the company by co-founder Sadrah Schadel and obtained by Discourse Blog are trying to explain what the talking points call “one of the hardest, most painful decisions our leadership has had to make”: not providing No Evil’s newly unemployed workers with severance.

The company has built its branding around progressive and even outright socialist imagery, with products such as the chicken substitute Comrade Cluck and El Zapatista (recently rebranded as El Capitán), its vegan chorizo. But last year workers at the company attempted to form a union affiliated with the United Food and Commerical Workers International (UFCW) and were met with stiff resistance. No Evil workers voted against unionizing in February 2020, after a campaign in which former workers at the company say No Evil engaged in union-busting meetings, including hiring an anti-union law firm and holding “captive audience” meetings while workers were on their shifts.

Last week, co-founder Mike Woliansky tearfully informed No Evil’s remaining Weaverville production staff that they were being laid off and the company was moving to a “co-manufacturing facility” out of state.

“In-house manufacturing with our own team was something we built, loved, and fought for very hard,” Woliansky said in a statement following the layoffs. “Ultimately, however, for a company of our size to survive in the hyper-competitive marketplace, the co-manufacturing model will be required going forward.” An additional statement from Schadel said the company is “a brand that consumers love for our great tasting food and the company’s commitment to social and environmental justice.”

Schadel sent the talking points in an email to the company’s remaining employees Wednesday in order to give them “the tools to engage in open dialogue effectively and confidently about the difficult and painful position the company was in,” according to a copy of the email shared with Discourse Blog. She added: “We also want you to approach this with a lot of optimism for what’s coming next!”

Schadel did not respond to questions from Discourse Blog sent Friday afternoon. We’ll update if they respond.

It’s not uncommon for companies to distribute materials such as these for purposes of damage control. But No Evil’s talking points double down on their posture as a progressive company by centering their response to the backlash around how sad all of this is making them.

“The decision to close our Weaverville facility was incredibly painful. There’s a lot of sadness in letting go of our vision to create living wage, fair chance jobs, build community, and effect positive change through our own in-house manufacturing facility,” the talking points say. “We worked very hard to create a rewarding, supportive work environment, and know our team was heartbroken when they received the news — we are heartbroken too.”

The melancholy tone continues in another section on how to respond about the lack of severance.

“Not being able to provide severance was one of the hardest, most painful decisions that our leadership team has ever had to make — our founders and leadership did their best to create a rewarding, supportive work environment based on inclusivity,” the talking points say. “To not be able to show up in this moment to better support our team is something that will stay with us for the rest of of our lives.” The company says that it’s working with local businesses to find new job placement for the laid-off workers and is providing “1:1 coaching and resumé development,” and that some workers have been hired elsewhere.

The company goes on to say that “layoffs were not just concentrated in our manufacturing team,” and that both Woliansky and Schadel are taking a “50 percent pay cut and have put up their life savings to provide critical financial support through this difficult transition.” It also says the company will continue with an “enthusiastic core team who will oversee business operations.”

For all of the company’s efforts, there’s little evidence the laid-off workers bought No Evil’s supposed sincerity. In audio from the June 11 meeting which was first reported by HuffPost last week, workers can be heard during the meeting yelling “Screw all of y’all” and demanding more substantial answers from the company. “You can’t tell me there’s absolutely no money,” one worker says.

“They were nervous. They were real nervous,” former No Evil worker Mike Rapier told the Asheville Citizen-Times earlier this week. “Mike Woliansky did a real good job of crying for us.”

Another of the talking points deals with the union fight. In May, the company fired leaders in the drive just a few months later for what it claimed were social distancing violations; the workers dispute those violations. Two workers involved in the drive settled with the company through the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for more than $42,000 total in backpay and front pay, as Jacobin reported last month.

In response to a hypothetical question on whether the layoffs are related to the union drive, the company’s talking points say simply: “Not at all.”

Though the facility’s closure marks the company “letting go of its vision” in some respects, that may extend beyond its workforce.

No Evil Foods has not publicly divulged who they’re working with to produce their products now, saying only in its talking points that it’s a “co-manufacturing facility in Illinois that works with other food brands in the plant-based space.” But according to a source familiar with the move, No Evil is moving into a plant-based facility in Danville, Illinois owned by Paxton Packing—a co-packer and “artisan jerky manufacturer” which works with beef, pork, and poultry products.

This is significant because No Evil workers said last year that, as part of the company’s captive audience meetings, No Evil targeted UFCW’s representation of slaughterhouse workers. During one meeting, Woliansky described joining the UFCW as “hitching your wagon to a huge organization with high paid executives and a history of scandal and supporting slaughterhouses,” according to audio obtained by Motherboard.

“The whole implication was that [meatpacking workers] don’t deserve good wages and healthcare and stability in their lives because they work at slaughterhouses,” one worker told me last year. For No Evil to now partner with a meatpacking company would fly in the face of those professed objections.

A representative of Paxton Packing who answered a phone call from Discourse Blog Friday said the company had non-disclosure agreements with the companies it works with and couldn’t divulge their identities. Schadel did not immediately return a request for comment.

