Hello. Today we have two great guests returning to Hell World. Karen Geier, who previously wrote about the mass graves found in Canada’s residential school system and the country’s continued allegiance to Nazi monuments, as well as its response to Covid, gets us up to speed on what is going on with the Canadian “truck convoy” protests.

Before that Rax King writes on the ten year anniversary of an amazing, beloved, and misunderstood album, Lana Del Rey’s Born to Die. You may remember this excerpt from her recent book Tacky on the band Creed which I shared in here a while back.

No neither of those things have anything to do with one another, and sure perhaps it would have made more sense to have sent these out as two separate newsletters, but from day one the Hell World promise has always been this: I will never follow editorial best practices.

Real quick from me on Lana though, which I got into on Twitter the other day, and inspired me to ask Rax to write this. The bag on Lana when she emerged with Blue Jeans and Video Games, which were rightfully received as captivating and brain-breaking for a lot of us at the time, was that she was an industry plant, whatever that means, and therefore bullshit and inauthentic. Maybe so! But goddamn did the marketing guys just absolutely knock it out of the park with that one. Coke and McDonalds or whoever could never. Hers was an almost immediately and entirely realized world-build that rewrote culture in a similar way that Tarantino did I think. Pastiche and allusion to old Hollywood in a completely unique feeling way, but, and I feel dopey saying it like this, from a feminine perspective. Agency for the noir moll! Such an obvious concept they had to invent it. Either way, her music, her “whole thing” wouldn’t have landed as hard, or lasted as long as it has, if the songs and performance weren’t just really, really good, which they were then and remain today. If you haven’t listened in a long time, maybe ten years, go back and see how you feel. We’ve all changed a lot since then. Most things have.

Did you miss this Hell World from the other day by any chance? Check it out if so. I liked it a lot.

Something private enough to feel like a hard-won prize

by Rax King

It’s a weirdo move to open my thoughts on Lana Del Rey’s Born to Die, turning 10 this year, with an unrelated joke from 30 Rock. Indulge me: network executive Jack is talking to TV writer Liz about Deborah, the breakout star contestant from his successful reality show MILF Island. “That Deborah is amazing. Have you heard her story?” he asks, enraptured by his star. “Before she was cast on MILF Island, she was just a struggling actress living in L.A.”

We laugh at the banality of this “amazing” story, really the most obvious one. Of course she was just a struggling actress living in L.A. Scratch most reality stars and that’s all you’ll find. The joke isn’t the pointlessness of the story, but that audiences demand a story at all. It’s not enough for an entertainer to be famous because they’re entertaining. We crave a juicy biography, a struggle more significant than that of paying for voice coaches and head shots. Authenticity.

I don’t plan to call back to this reference at the end like a good essayist would, by the way. Unlike Lana Del Rey, I’m not skilled enough at maintaining a consistent performance for that.

Lana Del Rey’s Born to Die is both commercially and critically beloved — now. Around the time of its release, though, critics weren’t so sure. Many critics certainly praised the singer’s warm, lush vocals and distinctive melodies, but many others were repulsed by Del Rey’s remote affect, moony lyrics, and inauthenticity. Their word, not mine. Questioning a musician’s authenticity is crank shit, the culturally educated version of that guy on your Twitter feed who thinks the CIA invented everything he doesn’t like. (I’m also not going to prove my point by linking to the many 2012 reviews, blogs, and think pieces that made this tiresome argument. You can find them if you want, along with the retroactive rejections of the argument, and rejections of the rejections, and God bless you if you benefit from the whole shitstorm in any way, because I certainly haven’t.)

