I awoke early enough for the first time in recent memory to see the last of the sunrise spilling out over the roof of the house next door in its twee little pink mist and I thought to myself there is the sunrise. I don’t know if I was expecting a more profound thought than that but that was the size of it and before long the sky was gray and overcast again anyway and the old man next door was scurrying around fiddling with his truck getting it started and scraping the ice off of the windows and so on to go wherever it is he goes. The old man store I imagine.

Good morning he said. Good morning I said.

I went to set my ice coffee down on the little table next to my chair on the porch and I chunked the entire thing over and I watched it happen from a remove in slow motion like it was happening to someone else and I probably said goddamnit or the equivalent and then I had to deal with that. Everywhere else around the porch is covered in wet ice right now but you can’t allow wet ice in this particular spot that is just how it works. Things belong in their place.

Earlier maybe an hour or so before that I remember being in bed and reaching over to make sure M. was still there in the way I do and she was and then I remember reaching over again and she wasn’t this time she was clattering around in the bathroom getting ready for her shift at the Covid factory for children and I thought about how much effort it would take to go back to sleep again with my little videos of the ocean and the rain playing on the computer so I said fuck it and I figured I’d get up and have a nice coffee without anything bad happening to it.

A friend called that I haven’t spoken to in at least a year or maybe since the early days of Covid back when you would call your friends or Facetime them and such and they’d go like what the fuck ha ha ha and you’d go what the fuck ha ha ha before a million people died and we talked for a while and since he’s sober and we talk about that sometimes I told him that I had been trying to do dry January with a little bit of but not enough success and because he is the type of friend I can say shit like this to I said my problem is that when I do not drink I am constantly aware of the fact that I am going to die every second of the day and that someday best case scenario like thirty to forty years from now although probably less at this rate for me I am going to get sick in a way that there’s no coming back from and M. will be there and I’ll cry and cry with self pity and she’ll try to console me but it won’t work because hugging doesn’t curtail oblivion.

I think the idea of all of this living is to accumulate enough loving and having been loved experience points that you can cash them in in one fell swoop at the end there for an ameliorating effect on the descent but the prospect of that never brings me any comfort because it’s all erased on the other side of it anyway. It’s probably somewhat better to be in a plane crash whacked out on pills but the destination is the same.

No wait I don’t believe any of that I believe it is worth it to do the loving and having been loved. I have to or else and you have to or else.

Worse than that one scenario of me dying I mentioned is that instead M. will go first and I’ll have to contend with that which I am entirely incapable of I said to him or maybe I just thought that now and inserted it into the conversation retroactively.

If Covid has made nothing else clear to me it is the reality that you can get sick in such and such a way that there is nothing to be done about it even if you are under the care of a doctor that really or more likely mostly doesn’t want you to die. I know that seems like an obvious thing to realize and I am sure I always mostly already knew it but it’s not the type of thing you want to walk around being aware of all the time if that makes sense so when you do become aware of it again from time to time it hits afresh like a tossed punch. You think most days that when something bad happens they’re going to marshall the heavens and earth for your benefit like you’re the governor or whoever but that’s awfully naive. It seems more likely at best at most they give it a pretty good go. Like when your car won’t start you still try to turn it over a few times to be sure then maybe you check the oil and one other thing you know how to do and are like well fuck I’m out of ideas here.

