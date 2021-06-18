Proprietors hunched in shirtsleeves over buzzing machines

Tattoo designs, by Ed Liberty of Lena Liberty, Boston, ca. 1935. Courtesy of Robert Liberty

I thought we’d do something a little different today and take a break from the typical grim capitalist nightmare Hell World shit. Instead here’s a story about two other interests of mine: the city of Boston and the history of tattooing. The following is excerpted from the new book Loud, Naked, & in Three Colors: The Liberty Boys & The History of Tattooing in Boston, which is available now via Rakehouse. And then down below, since we’re already on the subject, I’ve included a piece I wrote a few years back myself about the identity of a long lost mysterious 19th-century tattoo artist by the name of C.H. Fellowes, and an interview I did with a contemporary legendary artist Jonathan Shaw. Back to our regularly scheduled miserable shit soon.

For another recent historical piece in here check out this one by Zaron Burnett III on keeping the memory of America’s Black cowboys alive.

At bedtime he told me stories of Black cowboys when I couldn’t sleep. When I joined him on the couch late at night and watched a Western, he corrected what wasn’t shown, telling me what the film would’ve looked like if it were accurate. History mattered a lot to him. He wanted his son to imagine the past and to be free of slavery being his only image of Black ancestors. So he told me stories of Black cowboys. And now I do the same thing, but for people I’ll never meet. I want them to imagine Black cowboys too.

Subscribe here for 30% off to read that one and everything else in the archives.

Get 30% off for 1 year

Tattoo designs, possibly by Frank Harrington, Boston, ca. 1935. Courtesy of Jared Hook

The Liberty Boys Tattoo Boston

by Derin Bray and Margaret Hodges

The history of tattooing in Boston is inextricably intertwined with the long, colorful life and abrupt demise of the city’s iconic Scollay Square. Wedged between the Boston Port, Beacon Hill, and downtown, Scollay Square was a major transportation hub—first for stagecoaches, later for trolleys, buses, and trains—and a magnet for the denizens of surrounding neighborhoods. Here bankers and businessmen rubbed shoulders with store clerks, stevedores, sailors on shore leave, shoppers, stage performers, Harvard boys, daytrippers, and families out for an afternoon. A welter of rackety, hard-selling businesses vied to satisfy the crowd’s diverse appetites; by the 1890s Scollay Square was a carnivalesque neighborhood of flophouses, restaurants, bars, arcades, shoeshine joints, novelty shops, hot dog stands, movie and burlesque theaters, clothing and jewelry stores, banks and —in cramped, smoky, low-rent spaces over and under the square’s storefronts—tattoo shops, their proprietors hunched in shirtsleeves over buzzing machines.

“Sailor’s Farewell” tattoo design, by Frank Howard, ca. 1905. Courtesy of Derin Bray

From the 1870s to the 1920s, as America’s industrial cities filled with immigrant and native factory workers eager for amusement, enterprising men and women found that a living could be made from exhibiting their tattooed bodies—and from the spectacle of tattooing itself. Frank Howard and his wife Annie, who performed regularly at Austin & Stone’s Dime Museum in Scollay Square, were Boston’s premier early tattooed showfolks. Two tours with Barnum & Bailey’s Greatest Show on Earth established the couple as world-class entertainers; Frank, a consummate self-promoter and a savvy businessman, spun that fame into several highly profitable ventures as a tattoo artist, shop proprietor, and dealer in mail-order tattoo supplies.

Edward Liberty tattooing a sailor, Boston, ca. 1942. Courtesy of Derin Bray

It’s fitting that the man who moved into Frank Howard’s landmark tattoo shop after his death in 1925 was every bit as ambitious as his predecessor, and ultimately an even greater influence on the Boston tattoo trade. Edward “Dad” Liberty had been splitting his time between Lowell and Boston, even tattooing on the West Coast for a stretch, before he took over Howard’s old spot on Court Street. The advantages of this coup were considerable. It was the largest tattoo shop in the city and, with its riot of signage, undoubtedly the most recognizable. Edward surely acquired an established clientele as well as plenty of off-the-street thrill seekers in his new space. He also seems to have acquired a quantity of Howard’s personal and professional effects —perhaps items abandoned at the shop

Price list for Ed Smith & Frank Howard tattoo supplies, 153 Court Street, Boston, ca. 1905. Courtesy of Jared Hook

Edward’s Boston location also gave him fresh proximity to his maturing sons and influence upon them. Frank, his eldest, was a burly, cigar-chomping ex-wrestler who favored silk shirts. He had been working as a clerk —probably at the family grocery store in Lowell— when he apparently ran afoul of a tattoo needle sometime prior to June 1921, when examiners at his enlistment into the National Guard noted needle fragments embedded in his left leg. By 1930 he had launched his own successful tattooing venture, the Boston Tattoo Studio, at 16 Cambridge Street, just footsteps from his father’s shop.

Frank Liberty tattooing at 14 Scollay Square, Boston, 1951. Courtesy of Lillian Liberty Castell

Soon after Frank established himself in Scollay Square, Edward’s youngest son Ted, then 20, moved from his paternal grandparents’ home in Lowell to Boston to advance his own tattooing career in Frank’s small basement shop. But Ted soon made himself an unwelcome presence, engaging in a pattern of petty criminality and feuding with his father and brothers. He remained a drifter for decades, often leaving town ahead of the law or out of a conviction that better takings could be had elsewhere.

Edward Liberty tattooing the back of Cassius Church, Boston, ca. 1930. Courtesy of Lillian Liberty Castell

The end of WWII brought a gradual quietude to Scollay Square and its bustling tattoo shops. Nevertheless, after a quick education, Edward’s middle son, Harold, entered the family business. Harold took over Frank’s shop at 49 Scollay Square, located over The Tasty, a popular burger joint. He named his place the Scollay Tattoo Shop, and adopted the needle name “Lefty”—marketing himself as the only left-handed tattooer in the country.

Harold Liberty’s Scollay Tattoo Shop, 49 Scollay Square, Boston, 1957. Courtesy of the Liberty Family

By the fall of 1948, all four Libertys were witnessing a Square that even the local beat cop described, with some satisfaction, as “quiet as a mill pond.” As Harold conceded to a local newsman, “We have all the tattoo business in Boston, but there isn’t much anymore.” The wartime crowds of “free-spending seamen” were sorely missed, the reporter noted; while a few repeat customers dropped in now and then, their primary concern was not design or color but the cost of a new “heart, eagle, anchor or rose added to their private picture gallery.”

Dad Liberty and his sons hung on in Scollay Square into the 1950s as the demand for tattoos continued to decline. Massachusetts passed a law in 1957 that raised the legal age for getting a tattoo from 18 to 21—an indication of the regulating legislation and adversarial municipal actions to come. By spring 1958, rumors of Scollay Square’s razing to make way for a new government center were already circulating in the Libertys’ shops, and Harold, doubly cautious after a court appearance and fine for mistakenly tattooing an underage teen, was checking customers’ draft cards and comparing signatures.

Ted Liberty shop sign, Baltimore, ca. 1950. Courtesy of Derin Bray

Misfortune and ill health had begun taking their toll on the Liberty men as well. A fire swept the top floors of the Rialto Theater building in February 1950, causing smoke and water damage to Ted Liberty’s shop. Later that year Ted moved to Baltimore, setting up a tattooing and photo shop over an arcade in a notorious stretch of real estate known as “The Block.” In the meantime, back in Boston, Frank and Edward were in failing health. Frank died in 1956 at the age of 52; Edward died less than a year later.

Devil tattoo design, by Ben Corday, owned by Edward Liberty, ca. 1915. Courtesy of the Liberty family....

Of the Liberty family tattooing dynasty, only Harold remained in Boston, but his days were numbered too. In October 1961, he received a letter from the Boston Redevelopment Authority, informing him that his shop had been acquired by the city as part of the Government Center redevelopment project. The Authority was now Harold’s landlord, and evidently an impatient one—forced relocation was imminent. On the heels of this blow, just days later, Boston’s Health Commissioner requested legislation banning tattoo parlors “strictly as a health measure,” citing, in particular, the spread of hepatitis by infected needles. The Massachusetts Legislature promptly obliged, passing a bill in February 1962 to restrict tattooing to qualified physicians.

Harold’s struggle to make a living as the neighborhood emptied of life is powerfully captured in a few terse, journal-like notes he recorded in his account book for spring 1962. He worked six days during the week of April 16, tattooing a total of only seventeen clients—no one at all on Wednesday. “Business is bad during Holy Week,” he reminded himself. And then, in sprawling, heavy script down the center of the page, he writes, “Closed up. Moved out. Out of business. 1962.” Scollay Square’s death knell had sounded.

For nearly forty years Harold Liberty was Boston’s last professional tattoo artist. That changed on October 23, 2000, when a Massachusetts judge overturned the ban that had once forced his relocation to New Hampshire. A few months later a new generation of tattoo artists —some of them sporting original designs by Harold— were welcomed back into the city, ushering in a new era of tattooing in Boston and beyond.

Loud, Naked, & in Three Colors: The Liberty Boys & The History of Tattooing in Boston can be purchased here.

C.H. Fellowes

A mysterious 19th-century tattoo artist, identified at last

Who was C.H. Fellowes? An amateur sleuth finds the man behind the designs

With a quarter of Americans sporting at least one tattoo, it’s become impossible to walk down the street in summertime without navigating a virtual museum of color on skin. But who are the artists? Unlike a painting or a piece of music, which are closely identified with their creators, tattoos are less likely to come with an authorial pedigree. Never mind being able to identify someone else’s piece—many people (including me) don’t know the names of all the artists who produced their own.

The obscurity of tattoo artists has been a theme for as long as tattoos have existed. For every well-known tattoo artist, such as the recently fashionable Ed Hardy, the 20th-century icon Sailor Jerry, or Samuel O’Reilly, the 19th-century inventor of the rotary tattoo machine, there are thousands of others whose stories have been lost to time.

For decades, one of the most intriguing of these unknowns has been a mysterious 19th-century tattoo artist by the name of C.H. Fellowes. This March, some dogged sleuthing by an amateur genealogist helped bring Fellowes’s full identity to light, opening a window into a rarely seen part of the culture, and giving Boston a new claim on American tattoo history.

Charles Goddard Weld via the Peabody Essex Museum

The turn of the last century, like now, was a high point in American tattoo culture. While we might think of tattoos having been strictly the domain of military and seafaring men, they spanned all levels of society; upper-class Bostonians like Charles Longfellow and Charles Goddard Weld were smitten by tattoo work, and brought home impressively ornate back tattoos as souvenirs of their travels to Japan—a carp for Longfellow, dragons for Weld. “You also have everyday people getting memorial designs or names,” says Anna Felicity Friedman, a professor and tattoo historian who runs the Tattoo History Daily site. “Women are getting tattooed at the time, socialites. There was a fad of socialite tattoos in the late 1800s, with pretty, little, girly designs for women.”

The names of the majority of tattoo artists of that era have vanished. Fellowes would have been lost, too, aside from the fact that, in the 1960s, a sketchbook of his turned up in the private collection of an antique dealer in Providence. The book, along with an electric tattooing needle set and tools that may or may not have been his, made their way into the hands of Kristina Barbara Johnson, a prominent New Jersey art collector and museum patron.

The sketchbook offered a rare glimpse into the professional preoccupations and creative daydreams of a tattoo artist of the day. Its 114 pages are filled with black, brown, and red ink sketches of nautical themes, dragons, swords, warships, and patriotic flag designs. There are bawdy images throughout, like topless dancing girls or one curious piece of a naked woman astride a cross emerging from the ocean. “Most of it was geared toward the military,” says C.W. Eldridge, a tattoo artist, historian, and owner of the Tattoo Archive in Winston Salem, N.C.

C.H. Fellowes

A turn-of-the-century tattoo sketchbook is an extremely rare object, Eldridge says. Even stranger was its complete lack of context. “There’s all that art by him, but very little background information....You would think that if you have all those drawings, you would at least have a business card or something that would tie him to some location, but there was nothing like that.”

The sketchbook was published as “The Tattoo Book” by a small publisher, Pyne Press, in 1971, and garnered attention at the time. “To judge by Fellowes’ sketches,” the Globe’s Bruce McCabe wrote in March of 1972, in a somewhat condescending appraisal, “his imagination was populated with a wild assortment of nymphs, minstrels, circus dancers, mythological heroes, deadly beasts, sinking ships, daggers and flowers and conveyed the sentimentality of a more simplistic age.”

When it came to details of the artist himself, however: nothing. In an introduction to the book, William C. Sturtevant, the late curator in the Department of Anthropology at the Smithsonian Institution explained that he had scoured records but had been unable to turn up any details about Fellowes’s life. “Presumably he, like many past and present tattoo artists, was an itinerant, and followed the fleet wherever it went,” he wrote.

The trail ended there, and for decades nothing more was known about Fellowes.But something about the sketchbook itself piqued the interest of Carmen Nyssen, an amateur genealogist in Washington state. She came across the story of Fellowes in researching a book on her great uncle, Bert Grimm, a fixture in the tattoo world best known for a shop he operated in Long Beach, Calif., in the 1950s and ’60s.

Outside of the tattoo world, she explains, it’s often very hard to find information on these artists: “There aren’t a lot of things that survived in tattooing,” she said.

The sketchbook, now in the collection of the Museum of America and the Sea at Mystic Seaport in Connecticut, presented her with some significant clues. Some of the pieces included illustrations of the Spanish American War of 1898, and one was dated 1900, tightening the window on the time frame in question. Then there was the cover embossed with two names: Warner Locks and C.E. Stumcke.

Charles E. Stumcke, Nyssen discovered after a search of genealogy resources and city census data, was a Boston resident and employee of the Bigelow and Dowse Hardware Co., one of the biggest hardware stores in Boston in the late 1800s. Warner Locks was a Chicago-based hardware company of the same era. Finally, things started to click into place.

C.H. Fellowes

Nyssen cross-referenced the name C.H. Fellowes with Stumcke. The 1897-1898 Boston City Directory had both men’s addresses listed as 229 Franklin, which happens to have been the address of Bigelow and Dowse. Fellowes, it turns out, also worked in the hardware business under Stumcke (which is interesting also because it tells us just how long employees have been taking stationery home from work).

Strewn throughout Fellowes’s sketches were so-called sweetheart initials, a common style of tattooing both then and now, which read G.W.B. and C.A.S. According to Boston marriage records, Fellowes had been married twice, to women whose names matched up to both sets of initials.

And just like that, a man about whom we knew nothing save his art came into existence.

As Nyssen describes it on her blog, Charles H. Fellowes was born in 1869 in Killucan, County Westmeath, Ireland, and died in 1923. He is buried today in Dorchester’s Cedar Grove Cemetery, alongside Clara A. Steele Fellowes (the C.A.S. of the book), and a 3-month-old son named George.

While Nyssen’s research has yet to be professionally vetted, all of the tattoo historians interviewed for this article found her account remarkable, convincing—and much appreciated. “For centuries they’ve been kind of disregarded in a way by the art world,” Eldridge said. “I think it probably is just tied to how tattoos are viewed even away from the art world, how they’re viewed as kind of an underground art that is not something that ‘good’ people or ‘nice’ people do....It’s almost like class structure or conflict.”

As Sturtevant concluded in writing on Fellowes, he and other artists like him were working in a popular folk art style that has turned out to be of lasting significance. The Mystic Seaport museum has said it is planning to update its description of the materials in light of Nyssen’s research. The story of tattoos may be less ephemeral than we thought: Much like tattoos themselves, history fades over time, but with a little upkeep it can leave some permanent marks of its own.

Originally published in the Boston Globe.

Legendary Tattoo Artist Jonathan Shaw Explains His Old-School Obsession

Meet the man behind the book Vintage Tattoo Flash

It's often said you can read the story of a person's life by the tattoos he wears on his skin. For Jonathan Shaw, there might not be enough to room to cover half of it.

Shaw—whose book Vintage Tattoo Flash is a collection of 300-plus beautiful, crude, iconic, and forgotten designs from the past century of American tattooing—has been something of a Zelig-like figure in American underground culture for the past forty years. Born in Los Angeles the son of a big-band jazz artist and a Hollywood actress, he once came to blows with Bukowski, has been called "the great nightmare antihero of the new age" by Iggy Pop in reference to his novel Narcisa, and tangled with or tattooed (at one point or another) the likes of Frank Zappa, Jim Morrison, The Manson Family, and Johnny Depp, who boasts several of his pieces (as do David Lee Roth, Marilyn Manson, Naomi Campbell, and Kate Moss—to name a few). And that's before we get to the heroin addiction, the years working on ships in Central and South America, founding one of the first serious tattoo publications back in the '80s (International Tattoo Art), and opening Fun City, New York's first legal(ish) tattoo parlor.

Along the way Shaw has amassed a stunning collection of flash, the term for the hand-drawn tattoos you see on the walls of tattoo shops, stretching from the Bowery in the 1900s and throughout the rest of the century. His collection includes pieces from masters like Zeke Owen, Tex Rowe, Ted Inman, Ed Smith, and Paul Rogers, as well as others whose names have been lost to history.

The images in the book, much like the bodies of those whose skin they adorned, read like a history of the cultural concerns of the time—from early nautical and military themes of patriotism and seafaring to the popular cartoon characters of a given era and our ever-shifting views on death, birth, and sex.

I called Shaw to talk about his history in the tattoo world, and how he came across so many treasures.

When did you first fall into the world of tattooing?

Jonathan Shaw: I got into tattooing back in the mid-'70s, which, compared to the tattoo world as it is today, it might as well have been the 1870s, that's how much it's changed in such a short period of time. I was what you'd call sort of the second generation of tattoo artists—there is basically modern tattooing as we know it today, and tattooing before that. I was kind of the generation that was the bridge between these two worlds. In that capacity I was very instrumental in not only seeing all that happen, but making a lot of it happen. I was the managing editor of the first big tattoo magazine—International Tattoo Art—and I was running around the world researching tattoo history, and interviewing the old-timers, and really documenting a lot of stuff that had previously gone undocumented and putting it into a context where it could be enjoyed by the general public.

via Powerhouse Books

What was it about tattoos, what was the spark?

I was already interested in drawing since I was a little kid. At one point I sort of dreamed of being a comic book artist. One thing lead to another, and I wound up leaving home at a very early age, and traveling around the country, and eventually hoboing around Mexico and Central America. Then I ended up getting work on a ship and living a lifestyle that brought me into close contact with a lot of tattooing. Back in those days in the mid-'70s there really wasn't a tattoo culture like there is today, where it's accessible and you walk down the street of any town and you see tattoo parlors and people sporting a lot of tattoos. It's kind of turned into this very acceptable, mainstream, kind of boring thing. It's become like a cliché, the tattoo. But back in the '70s it wasn't that at all. It was something edgy, underworld, kind of dangerous, mysterious, and weird. The average person would not come into a lot of contact with tattooing.

And how did that lead to learning to tattoo?

So I was working on ships, around sailors, and I was in a lifestyle where tattooing was part of the cultural currency. Third world, blue-collar lifestyle. Honestly I got into tattooing more through the lifestyle than I did through the art. My artistic interest sort of came later, but I was attracted to it through the lifestyle and what a tattoo represented. At some point I was getting tattooed by some old salt in Panama, watching all the fancy electronic equipment, seeing colors, people getting tattooed—the guy, really, he wasn't a great draftsmen, and I said to myself, "Shit, I can do this. But how am I going to learn?" Back then there was no way to learn. There was a very closed community: If you walked into a tattoo shop and said, "I want to learn tattooing," they'd probably chase you out with a baseball bat. Old-timers were close-mouthed about their trade secrets. It was almost as if they could see what would happen in the future if…You had guys back then, guys who were functionally illiterate, could barely read or write, and were driving around in brand new Cadillacs, wearing gold watches and diamond rings. They were making a lot of money tattooing. Some of them were good, some of them weren't very good, but they knew how to tattoo. They kept that to themselves. If somebody tried to open a tattoo shop in the same city as one of these guys they might've thrown a firebomb through the window. It wasn't easy to break in. I had to experiment on my own, making my own equipment. And once I'd become somewhat proficient enough to have an idea of what I was doing, one thing lead to another, and through a fortuitous confluence of circumstances, I was accepted by one of the old-time tattoo masters, and he took me under his wing and let me into the game, gave me a formal apprenticeship. When he passed on I went off on my own and traveled the world as an itinerant tattoo artist.

When was the shift where tattooing entered the mainstream?

Somewhere around the mid-1980s tattooing started to become a little fashionable. Up until then it was like sailors and bikers and criminals and blue-collar workers. There was a lot of tattooing going on, but it wasn't visible to mainstream society. A new subcultural group started getting interested in tattooing, and that was rock and roll musicians. Guys like Guns N' Roses and Mötley Crüe and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. That was around the time MTV became a viable source of culture. Suddenly people are seeing tattoos on these bad-boy rockers, and from there it kind of snowballed.

When did you start collecting flash?

[After] I was in close contact with that world, I was hanging out with these old guys, sometimes tattooing with them, so I became intimate with a lot of these old-school tattoo guys. At the time they were, well, they were alive back then. Most of them are not now. I got to get up close and personal with these people, and it was an organic thing. It was just part of the scenery. This old kind of tattoo flash was a lot more commonplace in the tattoo world than it is now. You saw it in tattoo shops. New iconography started being introduced into the mix by newer tattoos artist in the '70s when I came into it. People with art-school backgrounds sometimes, people with different cultural references. The stuff that's in my book, the stuff that was meat and potatoes for the old tattoos artists, was becoming passé. A lot of it was on its way to the garbage bin by the time I started acquiring it. A lot of it was given to me, or sold really cheap. These old guys couldn't get their heads around why someone would want this stuff: It was obsolete. If a design isn't selling, if it isn't popular, to them, it's basically worthless. They can't sell it, because nobody's going to want some old World War I sailing ship tattoo design when everybody else is looking at MTV and seeing Mötley Crüe has tattoos of flaming guitars or whatever they're getting. Tattooing has always been a popular art form, and as such, it reflects that current zeitgeist, what's on people's minds.

via Powerhouse Books

So prior to that the common themes tended to be nautical, mermaids, dragons, and stuff? How long did that persist?

That stuff is still in the iconography of tattooing. These things will always be popular, but new styles were being introduced. They wanted to keep their stuff ahead of the competition, there were lots of reasons, but the old tattoo flash they started taking it off the walls. In recent years there's been a huge resurgence in interest in the old-time stuff. It's kind of like how in the '90s rockabilly became a big thing. Kids in their 20s who weren't even alive when Elvis died were walking around imitating Elvis. In the tattoo world it's the same thing. In recent years there's been a big resurgence of interest in…

Sailor Jerry and so on?

Yeah, now people are kind of going back to the roots, because they've done all the biomechanical flaming dragons with rockets flying out of their ass, and interacting with Bart Simpson, or whatever. They've done all that. A lot of that stuff just might not stand the test of time! A lot of people are feeling this sort of nostalgic longing for the tried-and-true designs.

via Powerhouse Books

What do you think it is that makes tattoos feel so special? Is it the ephemeral nature, knowing that they're artwork that isn't meant to last forever?

Yeah. That's the kind of draw or mystique around the thing that's pretty hard to verbalize. It's a primal thing, a primal art form. It's arguably one of the oldest art forms that was ever really practiced by ancient man. There's archaeological evidence showing that tattooing was being practiced, rather proficiently, before Christ. They found that mummified iceman, a glacier melted and they found a perfectly preserved ancient human being. They did tests on him, and he'd been preserved for thousands of years. He was covered in tattoos. It probably goes back as far as cave painting. It's something that's kind of wired into our DNA as a species, and the fact that it's decorating the first possession that any human being ever acquires—his hide, his skin, his body—it makes it a very primal concept. It's like music. Where did music come from? Some guy throwing a rock against a tree, then picking up the rock and hitting it three times in quick succession, and boom: You've got drumming, rhythm. Some cave man probably burned himself with a charred ember, and saw that the carbon from that carbonized piece of wood stayed under the skin and left a mark. Maybe that was when they decided to start tattooing. Maybe they took some wood, burned it into charcoal, made it into ink, and started cutting it into their flesh. There are actually references in the Old Testament to tattooing. It's not like going to the museum and looking at a painting on the wall. Children just really gravitate to tattoos for whatever reason. Maybe because they're close to man in his primitive state, but they're always poking at your tattoos.

Originally published in Esquire