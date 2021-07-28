One brief moment of felicity

I went to the Beach That Makes You Old in Maine this weekend and one morning at low tide I hobbled out along the sand wrinkles on my fucked knee trying to find where the water went because if there is water and I don’t submerge myself in it I’ll die. You had to walk so far to even get to the place where the ocean began in earnest and Michelle was so del…
