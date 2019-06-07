My mom looked at me and my brother and was like 'Who are you?'

If a tsunami wipes out your small village it’s a lot easier to cope with the idea that we must have pissed off god

Luke O'Neil
Jun 7, 2019 6

“It was fucking surreal,” Steven said. “One of the least healthy things I’ve ever done is walk out of my childhood home with my brother, grab a hip flask, and just chug it as they were being exited.”

He’s talking about his parents there. This one isn’t going to be much fun I should tell you right up front. There aren’t many laughs in this one. Steven whi…

