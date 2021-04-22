Let me see another doctor for a follow-up before you start coming up at me with bills
I already knew the healthcare system was f*cked. But to see it like this
Two weeks ago today Josh Albert was set to take off on a trip to South America. He was walking out of a FedEx in New York City after getting his passport and vaccination papers in order when the right side of his body stopped working. “My speech was messed up. I made it about a half a block and I had to sit down,” he said. “I really didn’t know what was…