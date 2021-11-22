It’s just another violent day in the US

Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

I don’t recommend watching the videos if you can help it. I’ve only glanced at a couple myself. There’s one shot from a balcony above of a marching band moving down the street in Waukesha and before the red SUV enters the frame you can hear people screaming. Perhaps the band was playing too loud for the musicians to realize what was coming from behind them. There’s another of a group of dancers waving white pom-poms and having fun as you do in a parade also oblivious about what was to come next. Other videos show the aftermath with bodies strewn about the street and people attending to them. There’s a couple of angles too of gleeful dancing children bouncing up and down on the side of the road including one of such a happy looking young girl in pink who is just narrowly missed as the car barrels by. There are videos of the “Milwaukee Dancing Grannies” being struck down. The “Milwaukee Dancing Grannies” for fucks sake. Some of them have reportedly died.

“Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness,” the group wrote on Facebook. “While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts. Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed... joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue... held us together.”

Altogether at least five people are dead so far and at least forty have been injured according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“There were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere,” one witness told their reporter. “I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter. My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray. My family is safe but many are not. I held one little girl's head in my hand, she was seizing and she was bleeding out of her ears. I held her mother as she collapsed...”

“I’ve never felt a worse feeling; wondering what I’m going to find when I get to my kid,” another witness told the New York Times.

“Mr. Kellner said he pulled a bloody saxophone off the street and saw several people, apparently injured, on the ground.”

A bloody saxophone.

“Right now, I’m just angry,” he said. “It seems everywhere we turn, it’s just another violent day in the U.S.”

I haven’t seen anything reliable reported yet on the suspect or the possible motive but considering the way people are predictably speculating to confirm their political priors the only thing I think we can expect for certain is this is all going to further fan the flames of an already tinderbox situation in the aftermath of the Rittenhouse verdict.

Subscribe to read the rest.