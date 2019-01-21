It’s a cruel jest to say to a bootless man that he ought to lift himself by his own bootstraps
People like that think fairness is a synonym for justice
On Friday four people were found guilty of the crime of littering and trespassing in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Arizona and they face up to six months in prison for their crimes which are serious crimes for sure due to we all would like to see such natural areas kept pristine and clear of refuse but the problem is we don’t all seem to…