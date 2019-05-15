It feels like a time that Kurt Vonnegut would not like to be witnessing

It’s war and destruction, but kindness and common human decency right along with the cruelty

Luke O'Neil
May 15, 2019 1

Sorry for another Hell World so soon unless it’s not soon enough each of you probably has a different opinion on that and I don’t know what to tell you. The thing is the subject of today’s newsletter is the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library whose fundraiser for a new home ends today and maybe you good people will be kind enough to send them a few bucks. …

This post is for paying subscribers

← PreviousNext →