I was rigid in the chair crying from both fear and shame

“Luke O’Neil’s Welcome To Hell World is a vital and despairing collection of essays on modern American life,” they say and that is nice although questionably true.

As always if you haven't already please feel free to chip in here if you can it helps a lot and I appreciate it more than you know.

If you missed this edition of Hell World the other day you should go back and read it.

Ok here’s todays thing bye.

I remember it being so much more violent than I was expecting. The dentist or oral surgeon or whoever it was — it could’ve been a hot dog vendor for all the skill involved — needed to generate so much brute physical leverage to pull my tooth out. It was like when you’ve got a flat tire and you’re trying to unscrew the rusted lug nuts and the fucking thing won’t turn goddamnit and you’re putting all your weight on the tire jack getting sweaty there on the side of the road.

No offense to hot dog vendors.

Although my mouth was numbed up pretty good when a bone is being ripped out of your face you can still feel it reverberating throughout your body like your skeleton knows that something really bad is happening. Before we even got to that part though I remember the guy basically crushing the external part of the tooth with pliers. Imagine if you had to personally figure out on the fly how to get a tooth out of someone’s head right now. You’d stick the pliers in there and just smash and smash blindly and then there would be a little bony nub poking out when you were done smashing and you’d be like well now what. That is pretty much what the fancy tooth doctor does too. Then he looks at you like you’re an asshole for putting the two of you in this position. Look what you made me do he thinks.

That was roughly seven years ago I guess and it followed a couple of root canals I had had over the previous five years which were not much more pleasant. For the root canals I went to a dental school they have in Boston where it’s supposed to be a lot cheaper in theory but it’s still like three or four grand all told and what happens is you have to offer up your food hole as a training specimen for the students so the process requires a bunch of superfluous visits to get somewhat of a discount and when you are some random fucking schlub freelancer and waiter like I was for most of my life getting a thousand bucks knocked off a bill for something you can’t afford in the first place is a pretty big deal.

People always say haha well it wasn’t like getting a root canal to indicate that something wasn’t too bad but the root canal was preferable to the smashing and yanking in retrospect. The part where they have to yoink the deep nerve endings out one by one with tiny tweezers like you’d pluck your eyebrows out with wasn’t great I guess. Imagine each eyebrow was somehow connected to your entire spinal column and brain and it could shoot lightning throughout your body.

Teeth are fucking weird man who designed this idiot shit.

The reason I ended up needing all that work done was because for my entire twenties I didn’t go to the dentist or to the doctor for that matter because I couldn’t afford it and when you don’t go to get your teeth cleaned or looked at all the problems tend to compound themselves and next thing you are fucked. I am far from alone in that pattern of avoidance in America. Our teeth are all basically fucked.

Check this shit out:

In 2016 around 74 million Americans had no dental coverage according to the National Association of Dental Plans.

In 2017 15% of children aged 2-17 and 36% of adults aged 18-64 and 34% of adults 65 and over did not go to the dentist in the prior year according to the the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. From 2013-2016 17% of children aged 5-19 let a dental issue such as a cavity go untreated while almost 32% of adults aged 20-44 did the same. A lot of you nice people fall into that category I have come to find out and we’ll get to your stories later on hold on a minute.

The reason people don’t go to the dentist may be in part because dental insurance basically isn’t real (?) It’s the opposite of what we think of when we think of medical insurance in fact where you pay a lot in premiums and out of pocket costs but the idea in theory at least lol is that if something really terrible happens it will be capped off so you will only have to pay say $10,000 for a five minute ER visit and not the full $100,000 they want to charge.

With dental insurance your checkups and cleanings and other preventative shit like that is often free but if something really bad happens and you need a root canal or an extraction or replacement teeth or whatever you’re on the hook for thousands of dollars. The idea is that by getting the regular routine care you will prevent ever needing the serious shit down the line I guess. I don’t know dentists are fucking wild man who even knows anything.

One reason the numbers for dental coverage overall are so low is that Medicare doesn’t offer it. 65% of people on Medicare do not receive dental coverage according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. You can be on Medicare and you still have to purchase add-on level up loot crates to get your teeth looked at.

Because of that Kaiser says “Almost half of all Medicare beneficiaries did not have a dental visit within the past year (49%), with higher rates among those who are black (71%) or Hispanic (65%), have low incomes (70%), and are living in rural areas (59%), as of 2016.”

“Almost one in five Medicare beneficiaries (19%) who used dental services spent more than $1,000 out-of-pocket on dental care in 2016” they add.

Dental care is of course not just about the teeth and studies too numerous to list point to all manner of serious illnesses that can arise from tooth issues not to mention all the indicators of diseases that can go unspotted when people avoid dentist visits in the first place.

It’s weird that we even think of teeth as a separate thing in the first place isn’t it? Why do we have to say things like if you don’t take care of your teeth it will lead to real health problems in the other parts of your body that actually count like I did in that paragraph above?

We do that with eyes too for that matter. And our brains. Dental and vision and mental health are all basically treated like bonus features that come with a new car. Oh cool it’s got a fuckin… blue tooth and… heated seats.

People online like to joke that teeth are essentially luxury bones and that is pretty accurate as far as jokes and truth go. It’s certainly a luxury to be able to have them taken care of.

I was curious how many other people let their teeth go to shit over the years like I did whether it was from fear of the pain or fear of the costs or fear of being shamed by the dentist and what other sort of general dental care nightmares people had experienced so I collected a bunch of stories which I will share below.

A curious thing about dental issues I heard from a lot people is the shame involved in taking your care of your teeth or the lack thereof. I don't think anyone is usually ashamed if they get sick in another type of way or break a bone or something but dental care comes with this inherent sense of moral failure on top of the pain and financial stuff. That has a lot to do with how dental hygiene has long been seen as a class marker of course as this fine piece in Dissent The Class Politics of Teeth points out.

Inequalities in oral health and dental access reflect our deepest social and economic divides. The “Hollywood Smile” has become a status symbol around the world, and better-off Americans routinely pay for elective procedures ranging from teeth whitening and veneers to complete “smile makeovers” costing many thousands of dollars. Meanwhile, more than one out of three low-income American adults avoids smiling because of poor oral health, according to a poll conducted for the American Dental Association (ADA) in 2015. Ashamed and stigmatized, the poor are shut out of opportunities for social advancement as well as work that could help them escape poverty. “If you have lousy teeth, you can’t get a job,” observed Philip Alston, United Nations Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights. Alston was speaking in Washington, D.C. in December 2017 at the conclusion of a fact-finding mission to study extreme poverty in the United States, one of the world’s wealthiest countries.

So what is your own personal dental nightmare I asked readers. Did you avoid treatment for so long that it lead to something serious? Do you not have insurance or if you do do you still have to pay thousands of dollars to get work done? These are the stories they told me.

I haven't been in six plus years and I can't afford what needs to be done which is more than $5,000 of work. The last dentist I went to hinted that my teeth issues were from drugs. She hurt me and I’ve never gone back. I’m waiting for my two bottom front teeth to fall out. I wake up to excruciating pain if I grind them in my sleep. I get really depressed about it, worry about getting jobs, and just the general embarrassment of being toothless. I worry my partner will leave me and I wont be able to be loved anymore. Anyway, Medicare For All all day.

I need to see a dentist but I can’t because I’m broke. I know like five days before I get money I’m going to crack a cavity tooth or a crown is going to fall off or some horrible bullshit. I’ll live in hell and then be immediately broke again. It’s just been forever. I can feel cavities getting bigger every day in multiple teeth, and my fucking gums bleed. It’s gross. And I need one last wisdom tooth pulled because it’s crowding. But I’m not in actual pain again yet so I have the luxury of spending all my money on rent.

Why is the mouth not considered part of the rest of the body? This year I had to pay my own huge dental bill when I thought I was covered. My work’s HR fucked up my enrollment and only did medical, and I’m thankful for that, but not dental. I found out when I needed a root canal. $1,682 for the root canal. $2,190 for the crown at a regular dentist. I would have gone to a dental school if I had realized I was going to pay out of pocket. I had a root canal and at least one crown done at a school about five years ago, but it's further away, and takes at least half a day for each appointment.

I had to sell my car to pay for my wisdom teeth removal. I got my first cavity ever after I started freelancing. That required a root canal and wisdom teeth removal because of the position of the cavity. I needed a crown but I put that off because of money until the molar cracked. I had to get it pulled too. It was $6,000 even with a friends and family discount, with zero help at all from my $700 a month marketplace insurance of course.

I found out last night I need at least $10,000 in dental work, maybe more, and 90% of it isn't covered by insurance. Life always brings us delightful surprises. I need implants for missing teeth and veneers for six of them. The enamel didn't form right on my teeth, but they consider my very real need for them “cosmetic.” It’s so dumb that they can't differentiate between needs and wants. I have dental insurance but it's new so it doesn't cover anything but exams and cleaning for six months. Even after that $8,750.00 won’t be covered at all.

I’ve got top tier insurance and I’m still looking at $15-20,000 of work to repair and replace all the dental work I got as a kid that is currently falling apart. Basically all of the molar fillings I got thirty years ago started disintegrating at the same time. I was the sole income in my household and I couldn’t afford to take care of anything so I put it off and now I’m missing six of them. Two might be able to be saved, but under my current coverage cost per tooth (for implants) is still close to $3,000. My other option is extraction and a bridge/dentures which kinda sucks, but might be all I can afford. Also just thinking about starting this process sends me into this shame/anxiety spiral that just makes everything feel worse I don’t even know where to start but I really need to do something soon.

My teeth are ugly because of crowding and I constantly had cavities which no one ever said was genetic. Also my mom did not instill brushing habits at all, so I’m still bad about it and I’m deeply ashamed but I can only fix one thing at a time.

Last week I had to cut my gums open to remove bone spurs. They had been sticking out, as solid as an actual tooth, like broken glass while they horribly gouged the bottom of my tongue. Deep lacerations on my tongue would remain open and constantly keep my mouth full of blood. I couldn’t talk or eat properly because the pain was unbearable. My extreme depression and anxiety fueled the shame, while no insurance ensured that I’d be living with it. I could no longer take it and sterilized my pocket knife. I pulled three sharp little pieces of broken bone out. I can’t go to the dentist and it’s been severely personally damaging. The holes will heal now.

I used a textbook and the internet to teach myself to repeatedly drain a dental abscess, over the course of two years, when I was in college. How I didn’t die is beyond me.

I haven’t been to the dentist since I was in college about four years now. The last time they told me I had seven cavities. I haven’t had coverage since. I’m not in pain yet but there is something terrifying for sure happening to my end teeth in the back because I can see the discoloration. I’m supposed to have “full coverage” dental insurance from my job but I tried to use it and I would have to pay for anything and everything up front in full and then wait anywhere from three to nine months to be reimbursed in pieces.

I was missing a front tooth for a whole year back in 2009 because I was a waitress with no insurance and had to get it done step by step when I could save the cash. I got an implant at the Tufts Dental School and it took forever. It made my 2009/2019 decade photos a real no brainer. It wound up being around $3,500 broken up by procedure. I needed an extraction, a bone graft, the implant post, and then the actual tooth. I worked a lot of doubles and learned to smile with my mouth closed. A decade later it’s still in perfect shape, they did a great job.

My husband's bottom front tooth was completely dead and not attached and he kept putting it in the hole so that it would look like he had most of his front teeth. He finally came up with the funds for a partial thankfully. He would take the tooth out, brush it, and put it back. When he called the denturist finally he was horrified and told my husband he was going to make a gaping hole that would never go away. Now under his partial there is a gaping hole that has not gone away. I did not know these details about the hole until he just told me.

My dentist growing up didn't think I should get my wisdom teeth removed. I think because he was retiring. So I put it off for twenty years due to poor or no insurance. The last five years were spent with migraines, constant sickness due to infections, and pain. I finally did a GoFundMe. It raised about half of what I needed. I went to the supposed best dentists. I came to the in the middle of the procedure when she was using what felt like a mini crowbar to get one out. When she was breaking off part of my jaw to get one out she did a poor job sewing up one of the holes and it has never fully healed. It’s two years later and I'm hesitant to go back due to money and the memories. Four wisdom teeth and all the other things I needed to have done was just under $3,000.