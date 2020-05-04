I said we can hug again when the coughs are all gone
The hardest has been walking by playgrounds and telling her that we can’t swing or slide because they’re "broken"
The first part of today’s Hell World is about a group of Boston area restaurant workers who’ve come together to deliver meals to frontline medical personnel to take home to feed their families. In the second part Hell World finally completes its inevitable transition into a mommy blog with responses from dozens of parents who told me precisely how they’…