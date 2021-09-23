I don’t want anyone to die! Well not no one but the list isn’t very long. Which is to say I don’t think I would describe the feeling I get out of perusing r/HermanCainAward as anything like glee or schadenfreude. Maybe a little of the latter but what do I gain by each of these unnecessary albeit grimly ironic deaths? A one second spike of adrenaline? A …
© 2021 Luke O'Neil. See privacy, terms and information collection noticePublish on Substack
Welcome to Hell World is on Substack – the place for independent writing