Having suffered from seizures since she was very young Mary von Aue has become all too familiar with the cruelty of the American healthcare system. Sometimes almost as scary as the seizures themselves are the medical bills that follow soon after. The first thought she has now when she wakes up is relief at still being alive. The second thought is about how much having lived is going to cost her.

“I’m paying $450 a month for health insurance, and I’m still waking up from seizures thinking that if I didn’t hit my head that hard I’ll just risk it and not go in at all,” she told me. “Or if I did hit my head hard, fine, I’ll go, but I’m taking an Uber.”

She’s learned that lesson the hard way all too many times over the years considering how expensive it can be to have your life saved in America: a $15,000 bill in D.C. years ago, a $6,000 ambulance bill in Massachusetts, and to further highlight how insane our system here is, an experience receiving top notch medical care after a seizure in Turkey that set her back a grand total of $145.

More recently she found herself on the hook for $300 for a hospital visit in New York. Not terrible relatively speaking unless you consider that while there she received zero care whatsoever. After refusing to pay for nothing she started to get hounded by bill collectors.

Mary is an editor at the Observer and a friend and sometime colleague. I talked to her about what it’s like living with epilepsy, having to choose between paying off student loan debt or medical debt — the American daily double! — and what it’s been like to be forced to live under the yoke of debt almost from the day she was born.

“I feel like I sort of inherited this process from my mother,” she said. “That if you have a chronic illness you have to pay this monthly debt to the government. That’s what she did.”

We also talked about how she got sued for her student debt and how at 11% interest (!!) it had grown so large the case was ultimately thrown out because no one could point to an actual tangible number of what she ever really owed.

Here’s an excerpt of our talk. To read the full piece please subscribe and go here.

You have lots of medical debt because of your epilepsy?

God where do I start with the medical debt. As of 2011 I had six figures of student loan debt and five figures of medical debt. In 2012 I was a full time intern and server. My first full time gig was in 2014 and I was making $35,000. I couldn’t physically pay everything so I just had to choose.

This is a medical issue you’ve had your whole life right? Did you have health insurance? Or was it the same shitty kind lots of us have that still leaves you with all these other costs anyway?

I feel like I sort of inherited this process from my mother. That if you have a chronic illness you have to pay this monthly debt to the government. That’s what she did. She was a bartender in New York between 1978-94. Single parent. I was having seizures and she didn’t have health insurance. I was prescribed phenobarbital, which they didn’t realize I was allergic to, and it started giving me so many seizures I had to be put in a wheelchair because I couldn’t walk. One time they took me to the hospital and they said they had to keep me overnight. They kept me there one night and charged my mother $3,000. This was 1989. If I got a bill for $3,000 right now I could not pay that. I would add it to the pile. This was $3,000 in 1989, and she was a bartender.

We did a lot of “medical tourism.” I had a grandfather that lived in Canada, so she sent me to live with him there for a year. Eventually we found out that New Jersey had this thing, I think it’s called Jersey Cares, where they would give you a discount if your child had a chronic illness. Which was so nice of them. So my mom would use someone else’s address in New Jersey, and we would get care there.

The fact that your mother had to send her young daughter off to another country so she didn’t die or get crushed by debt doesn’t exactly fill one with national pride.

I had to repeat kindergarten because of too many absences. That was partially because of all the seizures, and partly because my mother, bless her heart, couldn’t get me to school on time all the time because she was bartending until 4 in the morning. My grandfather said I could stay with him. That’s when I got different doctors. They realized I was allergic to phenobarbital and they switched me to other medications. I got all this medical care and got to see neurologists, and they figured out so much of what was wrong with me while I was in Canada.

So that’s how I inherited the notion that I would have to pay a monthly fee for my illness the rest of my life.

You basically have a recurring auto-pay debt that kicks in every month so you can stay alive.

Right. In 2012 I had all this debt and I took an internship that was unpaid, five days a week. It was with a UN agency in D.C. We were trying to represent the interests of Palestinian refugees on Capitol Hill. I loved it, but it was fulltime and unpaid. To pay for that I was waitressing on the side, working five or six days a week. My schedule was insane. I was staying on a friend’s couch in Alexandria, and it took me like an hour and a half to get to work. At the office I would do 8-4 and at the restaurant I would do 5-close. The trains don’t go all night in D.C. so I’d often wind up having to take a car or something.

So I had a seizure out of exhaustion. It was my first one in years. I had been off the meds. I had the seizure in a really bougie part of Georgetown. It was an ambulance ride, and because no one saw how hard I hit my head they wanted to give me a CAT scan just to be sure. Because a CAT scan is extra fancy at a fancy hospital that one seizure set me back $15,000.

…

I was visiting a friend in Cape Cod, I had full health insurance at this point, and I had a seizure at his place. The ambulance had to come get me, and apparently my insurance didn’t cover out of state ambulance rides.

Of course. Why would it?

Right? And the ride, I’m not exaggerating, was $6,000. That’s not hyperbole. At the time I was paying $300 a month for insurance. Now I pay $450. It’s $900 total and my work covers 50%. I have the highest, fanciest insurance they offer now for obvious reasons. Even with $450 a month, any time I wake up from a seizure, I know I’m at least $300 poorer. But even though I have the fanciest option Blue Cross offers, I’m still taking Ubers to the hospital instead of an ambulance because I can’t afford it.

So what happened recently, you refused an ambulance ride?

Yes. I have wriggled out of stretchers like a fish. I have been like, no, let me out! This doesn’t count! They make you sign all this paperwork that says they tried to take you and you wouldn’t let them.

We’re both laughing right now but it’s the least funny thing in the world. I did a couple pieces on this issue in here, all the stories people told me about having to like fight their way out of an ambulance.

People told me about saying I am not getting in the ambulance! when they were injured. People walking to the hospital bleeding because they knew they couldn’t afford the ambulance bill. Fuck it, I’ll walk.

As much as we can both sit here and acknowledge how horrible that concept is I don’t think it actually even approaches how horrible it is.

It’s scary. Waking up from a seizure is so fucking terrifying. It’s waking up from a coma every time. It does not get less scary. Every time I wake up it’s like, oh good, I woke up. Some people die in the middle of a seizure. Your brain turns off. So either you wake up, or you go into a coma, or you never wake up. It’s a crap shoot. When I wake up I don’t remember what happened to me, but I know what the feeling of a seizure is. I don’t know where I am. I don't know what year it is. But it’s like, ok, I’m alive. Ok. Cool. And to do that when you wake up on a stretcher, you don’t know where you are, but you know you have to get off the stretcher when you’re already tied to it… it’s this weird fight or flight moment. I’m just coming to, but all of a sudden I have to be like, Let me go! Let me go!

Subscribe to read the rest here.

Last week in here I wrote about being driven to the point of madness by the new film I Care A Lot. In this piece I unpacked the film’s depiction of sickening elder abuse through the process of guardianship. The film for all its flaws made me even more enraged I wrote because I knew in my bones without having ever looked into it that as bad as this all seemed in fiction it probably wasn’t even that far off from how it all works in reality.

Turns out it’s not! This shit happens all the time and some form of it is legal-ish enough in basically every state in the country. We have sent our elderly to the wolves. Worse than that. At least wolves only eat what they need to survive.

Shortly thereafter in this paid-only piece I spoke with someone who works on these types of cases for the state of Arizona where elderly people are drained of their savings by parasitic fiduciaries like the one Rosamund Pike plays in the film. Just in a much less horny way.

“Most of the harm happens very plainly, very boringly and incrementally, by shrewd everyday people who know how to make their billing look benign at a glance,” they told me.

“They do shit like chip off a few hundred bucks here and there from multiple people, so it adds up over time. They submit their work to the court. Courts approve the submitted paperwork because they don't care or the staff are overworked or both, the judge doesn't look too closely because no one is actively dying in front of them and someone else told them the fees look reasonable so it's fine, and it just kind of pitter-patters on under the radar for the most part.”

Here’s an excerpt of that conversation.

Is there a particularly egregious case or two you’ve seen?

The complaints are public when they’re done. There was one that was investigated for two years. There was this duo who wormed their way into this woman’s life who was perfectly competent. She had a Phd in psychology, she was just kind of older and had a power of attorney helping her. She had all her faculties. She went to a hospital for something unrelated, and someone allegedly tipped off a judge or tipped this fiduciary off that she spoke to a psychiatrist when she was in the hospital and so she wasn’t mentally competent enough to take care of herself anymore. So this fiduciary duo embedded themselves into this woman’s life and took control of all of her finances and all of her things and just systematically abused her over time off of one tip that was never even substantiated. If you read the report it never even says who tipped them off. There was some circumstantial evidence that suggested it was the fiduciaries themselves who made up the tip and claimed it was somebody else. It just went on for years and years. The family was trying to get control back but they couldn’t get it. Once they have that guardianship they can do whatever they want, decline visits, decline talks with the family, all the while paying themselves out to defend their right to be the guardian of this particular person. Their license was revoked after all of that. It can be referred up to civil or criminal court after that. But revoking licenses like that is rare.

And if anyone even fights back it can take so long the person might be dead by the time it’s over.

Yeah all the time. Halfway through an investigation the ward might die. Maybe even before the complaint gets officially started. By the time it gets investigated the bulk of the damage is done and can’t be undone.

That adds another insidious layer to it. I’m sure these people know that, and that’s why it’s worth the risk, that by the time anyone comes poking around it will be too late.

For sure. And that’s why they keep the family out of it. The family just wants to visit their loved one, and they end up fighting with the fiduciary all the time and the fiduciary dangles it in front of them. The family never knows if something bad is going on because of all the red tape surrounding their loved one. By the time it gets investigated it’s hundreds of pages of a timeline of slowly creeping abuse that rises to some horizon event that finally tips off the government to step in and take a look.

To read the rest subscribe and go here.