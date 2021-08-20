Having our dead bodies sold back to us

While numbers vary state by state, whether you’re insured or not, and on how complicated the delivery itself is, the average cost of having a baby in America ranges into the multiple thousands of dollars if not into the tens of thousands of dollars. The cost of the other main thing besides being born we’re put here on earth to do — die — isn’t much diff…
© 2021 Luke O'Neil. See privacy, terms and information collection noticePublish on Substack
Welcome to Hell World is on Substack – the place for independent writing