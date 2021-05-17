Today Saib Bilaval writes from Haryana, India on the ongoing devastation the pandemic has wrought there. I sent this post to paid subscribers just now but will leave it open for a while. Be sure to subscribe to get every piece in your inbox as it is published.

You were meant to die here

By Saib Bilaval

I was asked to explain the widespread suffering around me. It took me days to process and structure what went so wrong. The story that unravels is a horrific one of death, class warfare against the poor, corruption, bigotry, and criminal negligence.

The pandemic totally changed my role and responsibilities in my household. We have five people at home including me, and I’m the only one under 70. While I’m happy to shoulder more of the burden, I’m constantly worrying about how much of a risk I now pose to them in each interaction.

My aunt, who lives with us, recently fell ill. Just today my father tested positive. Many of my close friends and their families have as well. Losing a parent has become common here. Mass cremations and scores of corpses floating in a river are no longer difficult to imagine. Everyone has lost at least a dozen people they know by now, if not more. Not a single family has been spared from tragedy. There is no one who hasn’t gone through the cycle of panicking at someone’s symptoms, the desperation for help or supplies, and the feeling of helplessness of not being able to save them.

Even the rich have come to learn what scarcity feels like.

Here in India we’re seeing constant, urgent pleas for ambulances, ventilators, plasma, and beds flooding our inboxes, Twitter and Instagram stories, and on Whatsapp groups. Some Whatsapp groups are now filled with hundreds of desperate requests for leads daily. Counterfeiting and black marketeering are again on the rise. Oftentimes if a lead on supplies is ultimately verified, they typically run out of inventory almost immediately anyway. It’s a desperate scramble for nothing.

As with the earlier outbreaks last year, any major relief now comes not from the government but from ordinary citizens, charitable initiatives, and volunteer and NGO networks that have stepped up and created databases and supply channels.

It’s not enough. The personal news keeps coming in over texts or announcements online. There’s no longer any time to mourn people individually. Death has to be processed in groups. One can barely begin to cope with news of one loss before news of the next arrives. It doesn’t stop. Throughout all this I haven’t had the courage to reach out to those I know who lost someone yet. I still don’t have it. What could I say that they don’t already know?

The pandemic tore through the country like a bloodless massacre, and now it threatens to wipe India off the map. What brought us here, though? What caused the second wave? A few things come to mind:

The recent simultaneous elections in 5 states. They never bothered developing a safer way of voting or campaigning, like mail-ins or early voting. You can imagine the disaster.

Mass Hindu religious gatherings and pilgrimages attended by millions of people from all over India, who returned home without testing or quarantining.

Newer strains of the virus, more contagious and deadly to even younger folk.

Complacency among the rich and middle class, who resumed all non-essential activities like clubbing, parties, shopping at malls, huge weddings and vacations the moment the last lockdown was lifted. All of this while technically still “working from home.”

One could also say supply shortages, but we were short of supplies even when the spike was just starting and cases were way lower, so saying “the system and the ruling party” seems more apt.

Our healthcare system was also never equipped to handle a pandemic like this. The system faces a huge lack of infrastructure, personnel and equipment. The private sector shoulders more of the workload, though private establishments are scant and range from worse than public sector yet predatory all the way to 5-star hotel facilities yet still predatory. Though the number of doctors, nurses and hospital beds in the country is extremely low, the government doesn’t subsidize medical and nursing schools except at a few public institutions.

Further complicating matters:

Depending on the study you consult, barely 15-35% of Indians even have health insurance in any case.

The vaccine right now isn’t always free, depending on your state and which hospital or site you’re getting it done at. The market price is, shocker, higher than in other countries.

Treatment is also not free in most cases, depending on the state. Public hospitals fill up pretty quick, and so the cost of private treatment can often drain a family’s entire life savings.

Testing isn’t free either unless from a charitable initiative, or if there’s a free testing camp or drive. In most cases, tests are more expensive than the vaccine itself.

In addition, there were never enough masks distributed either to the public or to the poor. People who barely earn a dollar or two a day will not spend half of it on masks. They shouldn’t have to.

From the pandemic onwards, other than incidental and emergency expenditure, like before, there was little investment made in healthcare. Of the spending that the government did do, a big chunk of it was in the form of loans, tax breaks and for paying off existing financial obligations. They’ve also cut interest rates on savings, retirement plans and pensions.

Unlike in the US, the lockdown in India was not accompanied by any meaningful economic aid to ordinary citizens, which means it was (both last time and now) disproportionately devastating for the poor. The most vulnerable, the daily wagers, lost their jobs on the spot. The migrants among them now have the stark choice of either dying in the city, sans accommodation or food, or traveling hundreds of kilometres back home on foot.

They’ve been here before, and they have dined on despair.

Food packets are a very important part of what relief does exist. Even in a crisis it seems Americans still get offended at being told what to eat. But here the hunger and desperation are something else. There have been endless food lines for cooked meals at relief centres and community kitchens, with many having to wait for hours in a crowd only to discover that the stock ran out. There have even been cases of trains getting held up for days with passengers dying of starvation inside.

All the while any “excess” rice in government warehouses was converted into ethanol to produce hand sanitiser, which was very generous of them.

It’s actually ridiculous the extent to which the regime went to avoid spending on relief. They set up a PM Cares Fund separate from the existing PM National Relief Fund. It’s a semi-private fund that doesn’t have regular financial disclosures or audits, and is probably just a convenient tool for corporations and billionaires to donate to the currently ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s 2024 election war chest.

When my block of the residential colony was quarantined as a containment zone last year due to a spike in cases, they shut down the local shopping center as well. Every house received a government circular mentioning that door to door testing would begin. For two weeks, no one was to step out even for meds or the ATM. They said that food packets would be given to each household. None of those things happened. Needless to say, all over the country there were neighbourhoods that may have been sealed off from any sort of food supply.

Ah, but that seems like the good old days now, when four cases in a week in one neighbourhood would lead to government panic.

In the US many of you got $1,200, then $600, then $1,400, unemployment benefits, moratoriums on evictions, and child tax credits in the relief bills. We have gotten zilch.

Broke, with my scholarship delayed, and sick of relying on my retired parents, I got myself a remote job at a new small restaurant last month, paying me $35 a week. Yes, I am that desperate. Barely two weeks into it the place had to close down due to the pandemic. This isn’t the first time that my small business owner employer was economically impacted. Their travel company also had to close down a year before. It’s not easy to be made to start from scratch again and again.

Because of closed restaurants, traveling vegetable vendor carts have become commonplace. Many of them are former masons, carpenters, hairdressers, domestic workers, chauffeurs, electricians, autorickshaw drivers and shop employees, who, due to no social safety net, were forced to scramble for any kind of work they could get. Most of them are operating on credit. The gig economy is deepening its overall involvement in the Indian economy too, but has already reached its ceiling for pandemic level employment, if not corporate profit.

My university, a residential campus, abruptly shut down last year, in tandem with the state of Delhi, and attempted to throw resident students out onto the streets by force in the middle of the pandemic. After civil disobedience, the mess dining facilities were cut off and fines were imposed on students. At a time when all interstate travel was both risky and banned. The same is being attempted this time too.

Now hundreds of thousands of researchers like myself are stuck in far flung parts of India, deprived of crucial academic resources required to do their work. This has created an existential threat to the continuation of our academic careers, which would be bad enough if it weren’t for the literal existential threat we’re also facing. Many are now considering dropping out of higher education altogether if not given relief.

Meanwhile, our Uber, OLA, PayTm, Google Pay, Amazon, and Myntra apps are constantly begging us for donations to either PM Cares or to their own employees, to which I would like to respond: fuck you. You are multi-billion corporations. Why don’t you fucking donate your huge profits for this national crisis? Why the fuck can’t you pay your own employees enough? It’s pathetic.

To make things worse, the richest people in India got ridiculously richer within a couple of months of the pandemic starting last year. Sound familiar? But unlike in the US, there’s been no debate here about taxing the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic with a wealth tax, or staggering income tax rates more progressively, or taxing high speed stock market transactions. Not even from the Indian communists! Nor has anyone strongly campaigned for an alternative path to Covid and economic relief that citizens should be entitled to, even in the state elections.

India really needs a Bernie Sanders right now.

India’s future now depends on two things: the vaccine roll-out and lockdown policies. And let me tell you, straight off the bat, things are not looking good.

Impatient for tangible forms of progress to show the public, and egged on by free marketeers, the PM unilaterally opened up vaccinations for the non-elderly population early, while we were still running vaccine shortages overall, and all the while exporting like mad.

We went out of our way to spend time and money developing a separate vaccine while other vaccine suppliers were cutting deals with our manufacturing plants. We should have simply asked for the production rights for the vaccine as a generic drug within India, and we wouldn’t have been in this crisis in the first place with barely 10% of the population having gotten one dose, and only 2.9% fully vaccinated.

The government has now announced that it will space out the two doses of vaccines by more weeks than recommended (from 8 weeks to 12-16), which shows us that the shortage ain’t going anywhere soon. The benevolent US hasn’t helped much either, what with holding onto raw materials, the IP rights battle, and hoarding 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines not even approved for use in the goddamn country. Ugh. The finest.

Lately the rate of vaccination of the elderly has slowed down in most states. Booked centrally through a single website, a large proportion of the online slots for the elderly are more or less left vacant, more so in urban, metropolitan areas, which happen to have a better supply of shots. This also exposes the digital divide between the young and old, rich and poor, urban and rural. According to reports, at this rate it will take nearly a year to vaccinate just the elderly.

On the other hand, the younger group slots are packed to the brim with zero vacancies within seconds of slots being uploaded. I have personally clicked on slots with vacancies in two digits and yet I’ve gotten locked out each time. The rush is mad.

Like a lottery winner, after staying up all night one day, I finally managed to get my first dose. The side effects of the shot were tough but nothing in comparison to potential respiratory and multiple organ failure. I’m actually overjoyed the side effects showed up to be honest. They’re the only proof I had that I wasn’t simply injected with distilled water. If you lived here you’d understand.

Timing a lockdown really makes all the difference. When the lockdown was implemented at the end of March last year, we were registering around a 100-200 cases per day, with the trend going upwards. Had the lockdown been implemented in early March, especially against religious mass gatherings, a lot of damage could have been prevented.

This year it wouldn’t be fair to say that the country wasn’t prepared for it. We watched this happen right in front of our eyes. The new daily cases reached 400,000 on April 30 (an undercount, given the extreme shortage of testing kits and sites) and we still don’t have a nationwide lockdown.

The national capital, Delhi, saw a huge increase in cases from the beginning of this April. How did they respond? They spent the first 20 days of the month with weak ass night curfews that made no difference. My state of Haryana (my city is Gurgaon, just adjacent to New Delhi) just began its lockdown a few days back. This is not a drill. I repeat, this is not a drill. It’s the actual fucking fire.

In 2020, the entire lockdown protocol and procedure had been guided by the central government. However, this year, the government has stayed silent, withdrawn, and left it to the states to ponder over if and when to impose lockdowns, creating unprecedented anarchy and lack of coordination. Your states have more power, autonomy and revenue rights than our states. It’s anarchy here.

To summarize: the health system sucks, there’s no economic relief, the vaccine rollout sucks and the lockdown policy is flat-out schizophrenic. So how has the public taken it?

Top Hindu nationalists started promoting mumbo-jumbo herbal cures, consumption of cow dung or urine, yoga stuff, astrology, and even the claim that Indians were especially resistant to the virus. The PM asked Indians to bang kitchen utensils at a certain time (in appreciation of medical staff) and it became a public spectacle. The PM then asked on another day for everyone to switch off their lights and to light a candle at their windows or balconies. And they fucking did it. Talk about Stockholm Syndrome.

Since coming to power in 2014, the far-right Hindu majoritarian fundamentalist government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to create or deepen every schism it could. Over the past year India has witnessed the largest trade union strike in world history, as well as the largest protest ever recorded, the farmer’s struggle, and a movement against the disenfranchisement of minorities.

Thanks to the media and the BJP, Indian audiences reveled in a Bollywood actor’s “sensational” suicide case, raged at China for the virus and border issues, engaged in the public spectacle of destroying Chinese goods, and most importantly, spread bigotry against Muslims, disproportionately blaming them for the pandemic spread.

As a consequence, Modi retains a certain amount of popularity regardless of all the misdeeds. A plurality of the public refuses to believe that Modi is not their friend. 2024, our next national election year, is still some ways off – and he might just get away with it.

The other day I put my foot down and took my grandma to get vaccinated (she and my aunt were quite anti-vaxxer about Covid). She's over 95 and bedridden, and doesn't really get to go out often. So not much changed for her during the pandemic. Of course, she was reading the papers, so she had a sense that in the far distance, something was happening (underplay of the year). All she had seen was me or my mom in masks entering her room.

When she saw the empty streets, the fretful people, everyone wearing a mask, or two, with face visors and even gloves and hazmat suits, she faced quite the mental shock at how things are in the world now. And this is a person who lived through the Great Depression, WWII, the freedom struggle, the partition of India and the Emergency dictatorship of 1975.

The day before yesterday my dad lost his sense of smell. Since then he’s developed a fever and lower oxygen levels. We somehow managed to book a test and awaited the results, which first came back negative. The symptoms persisted and another test of his today came positive. My father has a decade-old eye condition that requires two visits a month to the crowded public hospital, which is the most dangerous place to be. Think of that. When you are sick the hospital is the last place you want to go.

I was unable to furnish him even a single disposable or reusable/washable N95 mask. Like many other families, mine had to settle for reusing single-use masks and double masking before double masking was a thing, for supply reasons if not financial ones.

Each of us, and by that I mean everyone, has grappled with the prospect of one’s mortality over the past year. But the disastrous past month has crushed our spirits beyond measure. The question now hangs like a sword over all of us. How long do any of us even have? Even the fiercest, liveliest of souls were snuffed out like a lie. Lives and lives and lives cut short as abruptly and brutally as national conscription during a world war. One wonders if it’s even worth surviving this? People we know are dying before we can even find out they fell sick. And the leftovers? Numb. Traumatised. In shock. Losing the will to live. Feeling the cost of survival.

People are dropping dead like flies, often without leaving a legal will or a personal legacy of emotional closure. We’re all mentally preparing to leave, to wrap up small, unfinished businesses, and maybe work earnestly towards a bigger aspiration, goal, dream or responsibility.

“What would it be for you?” I asked as many people as I could.

Writing the novel you’ve always wanted to? Getting your degree done with? Finding a job and sticking around long enough to be able to fund your kids through 12th grade? Making the best of each moment you have with your loved ones before you lose each other? Staying safe because you don’t want to leave your elderly parents all alone in this world? Helping others more? Tell people things you haven’t been able to yet? A comfortable life for you and your family? Maybe start a family before it’s too late?

Or just to die feeling like it was a life worth having lived?

From those seeds of despair, perhaps, may grow saplings of hope. The human psyche is being challenged in the most absurd of ways. People driven by the logic of existentialism, but recently baptised in nihilism. Listless yet constantly paranoid. Ego death alongside the reincarnation of individual consciousness. Humans are more selfish and more selfless than ever before. And they’re constantly haunted.

Once this is all over, if it ever is, will we be able move on with our lives? Will we be able to look the burden of our grief straight in the eye? Will we erase this time from our minds the moment we can, leave it as a relic of the past as humans begin to reconstruct their lives? Will we be able to heal from the trauma of an entire species?

Will we be forever defined by where we were and who we lost in the summer of 2021?

It remains to be seen.

Welcome to Hell World, India Branch.

Saib Bilaval is a research scholar at Centre for Historical Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University and an independent journalist.