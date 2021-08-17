Can we please please please at long last do the right thing?

All of that killing and for what? All of that dying and for what? All of the mountains of money that could have been spent on anything else besides killing and dying set on fire until the smoke from it blackened out the sky for two decades and for what?

For human rights? To help the Afghan people? A noble cause indeed. Would that we were ever as noble as we like to tell ourselves. We did not ever help them throughout all of this of course but we could at least try to make up for years of fucking up now by bringing as many as of them who want to come here as possible.

My Discontents comrade Derek Davidson said it well in his recent Foreign Exchanges.

Whatever form the war apologia takes you can be sure that it will be heavily cloaked in claims of deep concern for the Afghan people. It is right to be concerned about the Afghan people, who went to bed Sunday night under a government whose repressive brutality toward women, religious and ethnic minorities, and other at risk groups is well established. And there’s plenty of criticism that can be leveled at the way this withdrawal has been managed, though the argument that withdrawing was wrong in principle is a breathtaking one to make after 20 years of grinding occupation that quite obviously accomplished nothing that wasn’t completely ephemeral. But you shouldn’t for a second suppose that the people who cheer-led endless war and occupation in Afghanistan ever did so out of concern for the Afghan people. If the United States were really concerned for the Afghan people it wouldn’t have spent well over a decade ignoring the evidence that its nation building efforts were failing. If the United States were really concerned for the Afghan people it wouldn’t have at best tolerated and at worst indulged Afghanistan’s lawless regional warlords, often looking the other way as many of them committed unspeakable atrocities. If the United States were really concerned for the Afghan people it would have spent the past few years evacuating those Afghan nationals who worked for the US military and other Western organizations and are at risk of Taliban reprisal, instead of using legalese about visas and vetting to mask a fundamentally racist national view of refugees and then racing to slap together a half-assed evacuation program at the last minute. Even now the Biden administration is looking for third countries to save these people instead of dropping the immigration artifice and just letting them come here. So let’s not pretend now that it was All About The Afghan people.

What of our brave boys though? Our big brave boys. Eoin Higgins spoke to a handful of them who deployed to Afghanistan today on what they make of the twenty years suck.

“My impression when I got there was that the war effectively had no real purpose, because in my experience, the foreign troop presence was the single largest driver of the insurgency,” one said.

“I had to talk guys out of just shooting farmers because they thought it would be fun,” another said. “They literally didn’t care by that point.”

“I was 22 at the time and I vividly remember watching 9/11 in junior high, so I went in with enthusiasm and patriotic feelings, but in the years since I’ve gotten more frustrated, not only with my time there but with the ‘War on Terror’ as a whole,” a third said. “It really feels so pointless, and like a huge waste of time, money, lives, and grief. I hate what we as a nation have done to the people of Afghanistan.”

We also welcomed Spencer Ackerman to the Discontents crew for the first time yesterday. He wrote on the situation in Afghanistan as well here. His timely and aptly titled new Reign of Terror has been widely praised and I’m going to read it too as soon as I remember how to read. From the NYT review:

“Reign of Terror” makes clear that what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, can only be called an atrocity; this isn’t one of those accounts that tries to play down the trauma. But Ackerman also suggests that instead of defining the enemy as the specific terrorist network responsible for the attacks, the George W. Bush administration resorted to “deliberate indecision.” White House lawyers pressed for maximum executive power, while Bush would insist that Muslims weren’t the enemy in one moment and then describe the War on Terror as a “crusade” the next. “The result,” Ackerman writes, “was a vague definition of an enemy that consisted of thousands of Muslims, perhaps millions, but not all Muslims — though definitely, exclusively, Muslims.”

I don’t know. I don’t know anything.

I tweeted this the other day and it still feels true as the situation has developed or devolved or whatever it is it’s doing right now. “One thing that hasn’t changed in 20 years about Afghanistan is that the average person, even one who considers themselves news savvy, just gets pummeled by propaganda ten different ways to the point where they have to say ah fuck it not my business.”

It is in fact our business whether we want to ignore it or not.

Fear not however. We have some of our sharpest and freshest-thinking foreign policy minds on the job.

It’s not surprising but it is nonetheless galling that we are meant to listen still to this fucking guy of all people on this fucking subject after all these many years. What unique talents does this man and others like him possess that five thousand other smarter writers with less blood on their hands could not have assumed their role by now? Fat shit head who clogged the toilet and flooded the house has thoughts on how the plumber should do his job.

I shared this bit I wrote about the Rube Goldberg machine of pain in Discontents yesterday but I can’t remember if I did so in here recently as well. Who cares I suppose it’s worth repeating.

You can remain in good standing in media or politics while advocating for as much violence and pain as you want as long as you do so politely and aren't saying you'll directly deliver it personally. Writing a story called “Invade Iraq now!” — or Iran or wherever for that matter — will never get you fired but saying “I'm going to come kick your ass” to one specific person will. Saying “We need to reopen the economy” during a pandemic despite the massive loss of life that would result is fine while telling someone “I hope your parents die” is not. In other words hoping for one death is an abomination while passively accepting or enabling the deaths of 100,000 is just astute politics to paraphrase the fella. The whole thing is a stupid game like when kids annoy their siblings by saying “I'm not touching you” while poking them with a stick. The idea is that as long as there's a buffer between you and the violence you are calling for through systemic means then your soul and professional reputation can remain clean.

Thousands of people who helped the United States over the years appear to have been left behind with no clear plan for their exit the Wall Street Journal and others have reported. It’s not as if they weren’t warned.

“One of those sounding the alarm has been James Miervaldis, a U.S. Army vet who served in Afghanistan and Iraq and is now chairman of No One Left Behind,” they write.

On Sunday morning New York time, Mr. Miervaldis told us that his group had 50 families with some 250 people scheduled to leave Kabul on commercial flights. But they were stuck when commercial flights were halted. He said U.S. military flights appeared to be taking only big shots or U.S. Embassy personnel, and no one knows if or when the Taliban will allow commercial flights to leave. … He added that only about 350 Afghan families, or about 1,200 people, with U.S. visas had been able to leave before the Taliban victory. That leaves hundreds of translators and their families who had already obtained visas stranded in Kabul. There are perhaps 50,000 or more who would qualify for visas but didn’t yet have them because of the slow U.S. bureaucracy.

I do not necessarily believe the Biden administration explicitly wants these people to die. Probably I’m naive there. But it struck me that the manner in which they are leaving them now for dead — bureaucrats pointing to the complications of The Process and How Things Need to be Done — all the while being the ones responsible for the rules themselves the very rules which they could simply wave away as if by magic were they to want to has a lot in common with how neoliberalism sentences so many people here at home to death and suffering as well. The volume of paperwork and hoop-jumping we subject the poor to in our own country — for food benefits and healthcare and housing and so on — is designed to forestall and frustrate the process with the hope whether stated out loud or not that the people seeking help will eventually say fuck it and give up.

“Look we provided an avenue for them to do things by the book and they just didn’t follow though” we can say after and feel better.

I was reminded of an Afghani translator who did make it here. It was years ago but it was the same war. He made it all the way here only to be welcomed to America in a quintessentially American fashion: He was shot and paralyzed.

I wrote in 2019:

In 2016 Ahmad Amiri was granted a special immigrant visa and moved to the United States with his wife and children. Amiri had worked for seven years as a translator for U.S. forces in Afghanistan and although we are often perfectly capable of denying visas to people like him in part out of the abject cruelty and racism and indifference to human life inherent in American empire and in part because our wars in the Middle East have been going on for so many years there’s a huge backlog of applicants in this case the system worked as it was supposed to and he and his family were brought to safety where they established a new life in Texas the most American of states. You might call his story some version of the American Dream if you believe in that sort of thing but Amiri soon learned about the American Nightmare when he was shot four times while working as a security guard in Dallas in December. As a result of the shooting Amiri has lost movement below the neck all of which is terrible enough on its own but the injury has also left his wife who does not speak English unable to support their three young children one of which has a severe disability. They applied to have his parents come from Afghanistan to help take care of the children but the government which is to say the people who represent you and I which is to say you and I denied them the opportunity three times. No you said. They cannot come I said. Why would we do that? I do not really have a good answer for that. “I feel betrayed for the work he has done, and now they don’t want to return the same,” his wife said through a translator in March. “I’m asking them to please. I need it. I need the help.” Eventually according to CBS in Dallas the story came to the attention of Texas congressman Colin Allred who appealed to the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan to arrange for the parents to come which is very nice of him and they went ahead and granted them three whole months and then they have to fuck off back to Afghanistan.

I do believe it’s better here but by how much exactly?

That was back when Trump was president when we were denying entry to people who helped us if you can believe we would do something like that.

I don’t usually like to pay credence to this type of backroom dealing gossip from Politico but this strikes me as a good explanation for how the administration’s thinking probably went.

Others in the administration say that the White House let political fear of GOP attacks make them act too cautiously on relocating Afghans to the U.S. As one administration official put it: “It’s like they want the credit from liberals for ending the Trump cruelty to immigrants and refugees but they also don’t want the political backlash that comes from actual refugees arriving in America in any sort of large numbers.”

We drove north and east to go look at the ocean yesterday and we drove along the road over the salt marshes to the beach passing by the dilapidated but still striking pink house that has now become a landmark and attraction for photographers and artists. I used a photo of it myself for artwork for a song I put out a couple years ago.

People are drawn to the pink house in part because of the perhaps apocryphal story about its building in the early 1900s. It’s believed to be an example of a “spite house.” In this case the story goes that a man’s wife insisted he build them an exact replica of the home they were currently living in nearer the water and so he did without explaining that it would stand in the middle of nowhere and set her up there before divorcing her and cleaning his hands of the whole mess. Good luck and be careful what you wish for.

The house which is now owned by the area wildlife refuge has been slated for demolition numerous times over the years but local groups have regularly come to its aid hoping to save it from destruction. Nobody seems to be able to agree on what to do with it and so it sits there frozen in time taken over by wildlife and slowly giving way to entropy.

The beach was chilly and the water was brackish and cold but not Massachusetts-cold although I would have gone in either way because when you trek to the beach you go in the water that’s just how things are done. Michelle always asks me not to swim out too far from where she can see me even though it’s what I want to do but I felt unsettled this time and so I stayed close and bobbed near shore. What do you think about when you’re floating out there like that she asked me on the way home and I said I don’t know mostly dumb shit about our connection to the earth and things like that the type of things you think when you are trying to not think about anything. Corny naturalistic transcendentalist Thoreau and Emerson type of shit I guess. Man’s powerlessness when confronted with the sheer awesome force of the tides and those sorts of cliches.

Mostly this time though as I floated on my back and watched airplanes crisscross the horizon — both big ascending jets from Logan trailing lines of white cloud and low swooping propeller planes from the nearby grassy runway that seems too short for a takeoff or landing — I was thinking about images from the airport in Kabul this weekend. Of desperate people clinging to the landing gear of a military plane as it attempted to take off. Of the video I watched of two little dots dropping from the sky apparently people who had held on to the outside of the plane for as long as they could before they fell and of the dozens or hundreds of people on social media trying to construct a bookending connection to those dying humans and the people who lept from the towers on 9/11 which I found somehow offensive as if a thing like that needed a metaphor to be registered emotionally. I thought of a picture I saw of a military dog sitting in a seat on one of our evacuating planes and of the CNN reporter and many others like her who squealed with glee about how cute the whole thing was look at this heckin good doggo narrowly escaping with his life.

Then I thought about Tucker Carlson and Stephen Miller and how much they want to stop us from thinking of the people of Afghanistan as human at all. Of white replacement theory and the standard refugees as vermin line that Trump did not invent but certainly did as much as he could to spread into the mainstream.

When I got out of the water we walked along the shore a bit and saw a flurry of movement where the wet sand met the dry and we looked closer and there were thousands of insects of some kind being driven insane by the carcass and bones of a bird. I don’t know what they were I assume they were sea lice and they were scurrying in some kind of psychotic heat and we felt this kind of visceral revulsion at the leaping maggot-like creatures and we tried to get away from them assuming they were just concentrated around the site of the bones but as we walked along it turned out they stretched the length of the waterline for as far as it went and it occurred to me this is how so many of our vilest most powerful Americans like Carlson want us to feel about the people we savage around the globe as well. To recoil from them in disgust.

They would have said this type of thing whether we welcomed a thousand of the refugees that we made or a million or zero to be clear which makes Biden’s apparent equivocating and trying to please both sides here all the more despicable.

And so despite knowing better I still hope even now that we might for once in our wretched history do the right thing. Can we please please please at long last do the right thing?

And then I thought again of the desperation that might lead someone — a human being no different than me or you — to do something so dangerous as cling to the side of a plane as it took off. I can’t stop thinking about it. I wonder if I ever will.

It’s an abomination we haven’t provided them all a safe way to land.

Home

by Warsan Shire

no one leaves home unless

home is the mouth of a shark

you only run for the border

when you see the whole city running as well

your neighbors running faster than you

breath bloody in their throats

the boy you went to school with

who kissed you dizzy behind the old tin factory

is holding a gun bigger than his body

you only leave home

when home won’t let you stay.

no one leaves home unless home chases you

fire under feet

hot blood in your belly

it’s not something you ever thought of doing

until the blade burnt threats into

your neck

and even then you carried the anthem under

your breath

only tearing up your passport in an airport toilet

sobbing as each mouthful of paper

made it clear that you wouldn’t be going back.

you have to understand,

that no one puts their children in a boat

unless the water is safer than the land

no one burns their palms

under trains

beneath carriages

no one spends days and nights in the stomach of a truck

feeding on newspaper unless the miles travelled

means something more than journey.

no one crawls under fences

no one wants to be beaten

pitied

no one chooses refugee camps

or strip searches where your

body is left aching

or prison,

because prison is safer

than a city of fire

and one prison guard

in the night

is better than a truckload

of men who look like your father

no one could take it

no one could stomach it

no one skin would be tough enough

the

go home blacks

refugees

dirty immigrants

asylum seekers

sucking our country dry

niggers with their hands out

they smell strange

savage

messed up their country and now they want

to mess ours up

how do the words

the dirty looks

roll off your backs

maybe because the blow is softer

than a limb torn off

or the words are more tender

than fourteen men between

your legs

or the insults are easier

to swallow

than rubble

than bone

than your child body

in pieces.

i want to go home,

but home is the mouth of a shark

home is the barrel of the gun

and no one would leave home

unless home chased you to the shore

unless home told you

to quicken your legs

leave your clothes behind

crawl through the desert

wade through the oceans

drown

save

be hunger

beg

forget pride

your survival is more important

no one leaves home until home is a sweaty voice in your ear

saying-

leave,

run away from me now

i dont know what i’ve become

but i know that anywhere

is safer than here