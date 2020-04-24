As we tell people they have to stay at home it stands to reason we need to ensure housing stability
This is the right thing to do the moral thing to do
Earlier this week Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker signed into law a bill that enacts a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for the next 120 days or 45 days after the state of emergency has passed whichever comes sooner. While it’s not a perfect solution — the issue of what happens when this is all over and people owe months of back rent has ye…